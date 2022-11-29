A Christmas miracle: Phumeza and Mnqobi “Shota” Mdabe's love story

Third time is a charm for celebrity couple Phumeza and Mnqobi “Shota” Mdabe

The meeting

Phumeza: I had been looking for a record deal for about two years and eventually found it with Universal Music in 2007, and they were tasked with producing my album. They then referred me to Mnqobi, who was to be responsible for that.

Shota: My first interaction with Phumeza was not a nice experience, because I was swamped with work. At the time I was a lecturer during the day and at night I’d do all the music-production work. With Universal Music being a very big company with a lot of artists, you can imagine the amount of work I had.

The lightbulb moment

Phumeza: The first few months we were both driven by work more than anything. My main focus at the time was to see my first record deal come to fruition. It wasn’t so serious until I asked for clearance from Universal to be signed under Shota Music. This was where the real commitment started, because I was the first artist to be signed to Mnqobi’s record label. After a year or so, we realised how serious things were getting, in terms not only of feelings but of contracts as well.

Shota: We would try a few songs and they wouldn’t turn out as we expected. When we’d finally land on the right song we both liked, we’d start hugging. We also shared intimate details about our lives and, slowly but surely, we started falling for each other.