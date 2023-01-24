Rolling to the premiere on the back of a motorcycle, producer and leading lady Connie Ferguson’s look equally roared on the red carpet. The black sequin suit with gold trimming on the lapels and wide-legged trousers, featuring black lace overlay, was right on trend. Overall, she looked great.
Red carpet fashion impresses at Kings of Joburg event
Heatwave doesn’t stop fans at season 2 premiere
Image: Supplied.
Not even the heatwave could stop fans and stars from attending the season 2 premiere of Kings of Joburg.
The event had a great turnout and the fashion on the daytime red carpet didn’t disappoint either. These are some of the red carpet looks that turned up the thermostat and others that should have stayed in the air-conditioning.
Connie Ferguson
Image: Supplied.
Rolling to the premiere on the back of a motorcycle, producer and leading lady Connie Ferguson’s look equally roared on the red carpet. The black sequin suit with gold trimming on the lapels and wide-legged trousers, featuring black lace overlay, was right on trend. Overall, she looked great.
Zolisa Xaluva
Image: Supplied.
The show’s lead actor chose to retain the mood of mystery in an all-black suit ensemble. The high-collar on the blazer Xaluva had an Asian inspiration, which added to the air of mystique. The white slash was a personal touch that made an impressionable statement.
Connie Chiume
Image: Supplied.
The veteran actor looked like she stepped off the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a dramatic ball gown by emerging fashion designer Zamaswazi Inventive Fashion.
Thembi Seete
Image: Supplied.
Seete’s red carpet looks drew inspiration from the runways trends with fringe and metallic detailing taking centre-stage. The designer, Otiz Seflo, incorporated beading along the decolletage and a fun sequin fringe at the bottom.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Image: Supplied.
Known for her ball gown-inspired red carpet looks, Ben-Mazwi brought a pop of colour in a fuchsia designed by Clasis by Gerrit Pienaar.
Rosemary Zimu, Buhle Samuels and Altovise Lawrence
Black was surely the colour of the day and these three ensembles turned up the heat. Zimu looked refreshingly cool in a lace shirt and faux leather shorts, while Lawrence smouldered in a steamy tuxedo suit dress. Samuels’ bodycon dress with a side cut-out resembled melting leather.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
