×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Red carpet fashion impresses at Kings of Joburg event

Heatwave doesn’t stop fans at season 2 premiere

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 24 January 2023 - 16:19
Kings of Joburg leading cast member Zolisa Xaluva and Connie Ferguson.
Kings of Joburg leading cast member Zolisa Xaluva and Connie Ferguson.
Image: Supplied.

Not even the heatwave could stop fans and stars from attending the season 2 premiere of Kings of Joburg.

The event had a great turnout and the fashion on the daytime red carpet didn’t disappoint either.  These are some of the red carpet looks that turned up the thermostat and others that should have stayed in the air-conditioning. 

Connie Ferguson

Connie Ferguson.
Connie Ferguson.
Image: Supplied.

Rolling to the premiere on the back of a motorcycle, producer and leading lady Connie Ferguson’s look equally roared on the red carpet. The black sequin suit with gold trimming on the lapels and wide-legged trousers,  featuring black lace overlay, was right on trend. Overall, she looked great. 

Zolisa Xaluva

Zolisa Xaluva.
Zolisa Xaluva.
Image: Supplied.

The shows lead actor chose to retain the mood of mystery in an all-black suit ensemble. The high-collar on the blazer Xaluva had an Asian inspiration, which added to the air of mystique. The white slash was a personal touch that made an impressionable statement. 

Connie Chiume

Connie Chiume.
Connie Chiume.
Image: Supplied.

The veteran actor looked like she stepped off the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a dramatic ball gown by emerging fashion designer Zamaswazi Inventive Fashion.

Thembi Seete

Thembi Seete.
Thembi Seete.
Image: Supplied.

Seete’s red carpet looks drew inspiration from the runways trends with fringe and metallic detailing taking centre-stage. The designer, Otiz Seflo, incorporated beading along the decolletage and a fun sequin fringe at the bottom. 

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.
Image: Supplied.

Known for her ball gown-inspired red carpet looks, Ben-Mazwi brought a pop of colour in a fuchsia designed by Clasis by Gerrit Pienaar.

Rosemary Zimu, Buhle Samuels and Altovise Lawrence

Black was surely the colour of the day and these three ensembles turned up the heat. Zimu looked refreshingly cool in a lace shirt and faux leather shorts, while  Lawrence smouldered in a steamy tuxedo suit dress. Samuels bodycon dress with a side cut-out resembled melting leather.

Rosemary Zimu.
Rosemary Zimu.
Image: Supplied.
Buhle Samuels.
Buhle Samuels.
Image: Supplied.
Altovise Lawrence.
Altovise Lawrence.
Image: Supplied.

Fave looks at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet

After last week's Golden Globes, Hollywood A-listers once again served lewks at the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet.
S Mag
1 week ago

Rihanna, Viola Davis, Donald Glover start the year in style at 80th Golden Globe awards

The red carpet season has officially opened and first up was the 80th Golden Globe awards which took place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton hotel ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Cool fashion ideas for sunny days in Dezemba!

Cheers to Dezemba! Here is to mid-week braai invitations and memorable golden sundowners overlooking the city. But don’t let your style be caught ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Back-to-school fashion for any age

Let's welcome 2023 by upping your style game – be ultra-modern and chic with these back-at-work fashion trends for him and her inspired by former ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...