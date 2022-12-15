Stand a chance to get ahead in life: win a bursary with Arena Academy

We at Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, believe that education empowers people to lead fuller and better lives, and benefits society as a whole. Higher education, in particular, can open doors to new opportunities for people from all walks of life, helping them attain income security and enabling them provide for their families.

In fact, Arena Holdings is so passionate about education that, in 2022, we gave away bursaries worth more than R2m through Arena Academy — and now it's your turn to apply.

For 2023, Arena Academy is upping the ante and giving away higher education bursaries worth more than R2.5m, in partnership with Boston City Campus and Boston Media House.