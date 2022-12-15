Stand a chance to get ahead in life: win a bursary with Arena Academy
Arena Holdings is giving away 13 higher education bursaries worth more than R2.5m. Apply now and get one step closer to making your career dreams a reality
We at Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, believe that education empowers people to lead fuller and better lives, and benefits society as a whole. Higher education, in particular, can open doors to new opportunities for people from all walks of life, helping them attain income security and enabling them provide for their families.
In fact, Arena Holdings is so passionate about education that, in 2022, we gave away bursaries worth more than R2m through Arena Academy — and now it's your turn to apply.
For 2023, Arena Academy is upping the ante and giving away higher education bursaries worth more than R2.5m, in partnership with Boston City Campus and Boston Media House.
Apply now to stand a chance to win one of 13 bursaries*. Here's how:
- Click here to visit the Arena Academy website and choose the certificate, diploma or degree you'd like to apply for.
- Fill in the application form accessed via the drop-down menu on this website. (Please note: all the fields in this form must be filled in; if any information is missing, your application will be automatically removed from the system.)
- The closing date for applications is January 13 2023.
- Applicants will be informed if they have won a bursary by February 5 2023. Ts & Cs apply.
- For queries, email bursaries@arena.africa
Is it worth applying? Here's what previous Arena Academy bursary winners have to say:
Winner Jude Lewis chose to study for a diploma in marketing management at Boston City Campus.
“I chose marketing management because I love structure, routine and creativity,” says Lewis. While the course focuses on the theoretical side of understanding and practising marketing, it also challenges her to think outside the box. “It's the best of both worlds,” she says.
“The first six months of college were easier than I expected. For 12 years [of high school], teachers were always around to help with homework and this or that. College has taught me to be self-reliant, structured and disciplined with my learning. I'm in the driver's seat now, taking the wheel.”
Winner Cecilia Motlhamme chose to study for a diploma in media studies at Boston City Campus.
“I chose media studies to fulfil my ambitions and aspirations. I've always loved media, and always wanted to study TV and journalism, but due to lack of funds, I had to look around for financial assistance. I finally found Arena Holding’s bursary application and I’m happy to say I'm closer to my dreams.
“Campus life is ‘lit’. At first I was slightly nervous about the new environment, new people and a new educational system. A month later everything got easier. I started making study mates and the rest is history. I have done well in all my modules.”
Winner Darian Beukes chose to study a BCom degree in management marketing at Boston City Campus.
“I’ve always been fascinated by social media, and I’ve wanted to do something along those lines. By doing this BCom I can go into social media, or I can become a marketing manager of some company,” says Beukes.
“The first six months of college was tough because it isn’t in-class learning, so I had to discipline myself in studying and doing my assignments without being told to.
“What I like most about the college environment is that it’s a constant challenge learning new things — especially with this course. I never did accounting or economics in school and yet I’m doing them now.”
Winner Charity Nicole Sephula chose to study for a BCom in management marketing at Boston City Campus. She was 15 years old when she applied for the bursary.
Sephula says: “It was one of my goals to carry on learning in 2022, but due to financial problems at home it was never going to happen. I wouldn’t be learning today if I hadn't won this bursary. I'm grateful to have Arena Holdings and Boston City Campus because now l am looking forward to my success in life.
“Since the age of eight, l've always known what l wanted to do. I'm looking forward to start working in the field of fashion and design, as well as catching up with my artwork. I chose to study a BCom in management marketing because this course will give me more insight and knowledge on how to handle things when l start my own business or when l’m working for a company.
“Campus life is great. During the first month I was afraid and excited at the same time. I was scared that I would not be able to adjust to the learning environment as well as using a PC. My student adviser was very welcoming and in just a few weeks l was able to log in to the digital system using my laptop. It was delightful getting to know how to use a computer, which was something new to me.
“I also made new friends who showed me around the whole campus and taught me their language, which is interesting as l love learning new things.”