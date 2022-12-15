×

Fashion & Beauty

Cool fashion ideas for sunny days in Dezemba!

Jeans still rock while bright colours will add bold sparkle to your look

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 15 December 2022 - 07:30
A guest wearing a neon pink blazer jacket and suit pants with beige matte leather velcro sneakers outside Jean-Paul Gaultier during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023.
Image: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images

Cheers to Dezemba! Here is to mid-week braai invitations and memorable golden sundowners overlooking the city. But don’t let your style be caught slipping.

This festive season, inaugurate your style to Mr Party status with these men’s runway-inspired trends that will have you mistaken as the guest of honour and your style lingering on the lips of your guests – we mean fellow attendees:

Chest out

With the long December nights ahead of us, our art of getting dressed should lean more towards simplified and sophisticated. During this party season, drop the shirt and opt for silky skin instead by going bare-chested under your favourite party suit. This modern fresh spin on the beloved suit-n-tie style looks good on almost all gents and makes for a great ice-breaker for that unprepared speech. To rock this trend let the suit do all the talking. Keep it one colour. Prints and patterns are ideal for daytime festivities, but keep it cool with jewel-toned pairings that have a slight shimmer for evening occasions.

A guest wears an orange cap from Converse, a pale orange embroidered sweater from Thom Browne and a neon orange zipper oversized bomber coat outside the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023.
Image: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images

Jean to jean

This ultimate style staple is not going anywhere, and this season is a testament to its never-say-die spirit. Jeans are beloved for their easygoing and comfort appeal and are the favourite for afternoon chillas. However, this season the humble jean has been re-purposed and is available in various styles, fits and silhouettes. Be spoilt for choice from relaxed shorts to distressed micro-shorts and psychedelic bell bottoms. To harness the staying power of the jean-to-jean trend whilst avoiding looking like a varsity student, pair the jeans with a piece that will complement the denim without overshadowing it. Remember to keep the jeans as the main attraction.

Ama2000s are here to stay

Denoted for the loosened neck-ties, baggy trousers and tracksuits, this season mens runway has taken style notes from the infamous MTV/Y2K generation. The age of ADSL (if you know, you know) has resurrected our fashion love affair for leather biker jackets, statement dress shirts, extreme cut-outs and platform shoes. However, there is no need to have to take it all at once. This trend has been trickling down the runways throughout the year and has stepped straight into the party season. To bring this trend into this age, mesh the light-hearted spirit of the 2000s with the festive cheers by sporting pieces in metallic finishes, sophisticated adult-friendly cut-outs and sleek leather jackets.

A guest wears a white denim cap from Balenciaga, a white t-shirt, a gray embossed striped pattern shirt, a red long trench coat outside the Wooyoun show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer.
Image: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images

Bold impact

Another trend with the undercurrent of the 2000s is clashing colours, better known as colour-blocking. From clashing prints to being dipped in highlighter tones of acids and neon, this season keep the gaze on your style with attention-grabbing bold colour options. To dial down the loud style, incorporate bold colours throughout your accessories.

Dust and trench coats

Give off the appearance of an easy-going gent with this essential resort-inspired fashion staple, dust and trench coats. Whether you are looking to elevate your breakfast buffet style or running late to a friend’s meet-up, the dust and trench coat makes any outfit look impressive. Ramp up the stylish bae factor with these classic outerwear garments that can be worn with any look. This summer, look out for oversized sleeveless offerings.  

A guest in a black cut-out chest / ribbed pattern / cropped tank-top, an orange blazer jacket, matching orange high waist flared pants outside Fendi, during Paris Fashion Week.
Image: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images
A guest wears a white with black borders Bon Bom asymmetric tank-top, a beige oversized coat, blue faded denim large ruffled pants and black shiny leather shoes outside Rick Owens, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023.
Image: Edward Berthelot/ Getty Images

