Fashion & Beauty

Back-to-school fashion for any age

Blazer still boasts its multifunctional personality

By Nombuso Kumalo - 12 January 2023 - 07:15
A guest wearing pink sunglasses, gold earrings, a red and white pearls necklace, a white shirt, brown wide legs pants and a white latte fabric with beige shiny leather handbag.
Image: Edward Berthelot

Let's welcome 2023 by upping your style game – be ultra-modern and chic with these back-at-work fashion trends for him and her inspired by former school days.

Admittedly, one of the prerequisites of adulthood was bidding farewell to the unflattering and unimaginative school uniform.

Nothing felt better than taking back your styling power and you finally had your say in how you wanted to be presented to the world.

However, fashion’s nostalgia for the learned student aesthetic continues to make a re-emergence on the runways.

Inspired by forgotten school days, this trend features simple and adult-friendly collegiate style through sophisticated and evergreen staples.

Staple blazer

Weatherproof is the word that best describes the school blazer. Fast-forward into adulthood.

Much like its school version, the blazer still boasts its multifunctional personality with major points for its ability to give anyone a polished appearance. Whether draped over the shoulders for a dramatic appeal or worn as a statement piece, the blazer instantly amps up the sophistication factor in any look.

A guest wears glasses, a white shoulder-off cropped top, a pale pink suede sleeveless long oversized cardigan, pale pink suede large pants and a pink shiny leather crocodile print pattern handbag.
Image: Edward Berthelot

To nail this trend, be on the lookout for school-inspired patterns of checks, gingham, tweed and plaids. For gents, look at pin-striped versions in cool blues, navy and brown tonal colourways. Extra points for blazers with button-detailing that resemble school crests and signet rings.

Fancy footwear

No school uniform was complete without a pair of the beloved Mary Jane school shoes. And for the gents, a polished Buccaneer was the top hat. This season, walk down memory lane with elevated versions of these childhood-style classics. Step out from student to stylish adult in platform loafers in metal finishes or with decorative metallic detailing and rhinestone embellishment. Should you desire to be a step above the rest, stand tall in platform Mary Janes in neutral hues. 

Crisp white shirts

Deon Hinton wears black sunglasses, a baby blue with small white print pattern short sleeves shirt, black embossed pattern wrap skirt / shorts and a yellow shiny leather handbag from Louis Vuitton.
Image: Edward Berthelot

Renowned for its rapport as the quintessential staple, there are numerous reasons why the white shirt is by far the most impressive and classic style. Borrowed from men's wardrobes, the dress shirt has since been adapted to slip effortlessly into the stylish closet of both men and women.

Worn on its own or as a layering piece, the white shirt’s classical reputation ties in seamlessly with almost every garment, elevating an ordinary look to polish instantly. To make the white shirt more preppy-chic, style it with a vest or knit vest layered with a blazer.

Seasonal men's knitwear and vests

A guest wears a white with black print pattern beret, white sunglasses from Versace, a pale blue shirt, a beige / pale pink / white checkered print patten fluffy buttoned cardigan and green ribbed velvet large pants walking outside the Casablanca show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023.
Image: Edward Berthelot

A prominent feature in the lost and found pile, the school jersey was that one school item that managed to bring the different elements of a uniform together. Enter adult-ville, and knitwear is still a keeper.

To try this trend, be on the lookout for summer seasonal knits which are known for their light and airy textures. Or you could opt for the sited vest, and pair with linen and knitwear versions. Both are equally as stylish when worn on their own.

Loose fitted trousers

A guest in a white t-shirt, navy blue and dark green checkered print pattern oversized blazer jacket, navy blue flared pants and white latte sneakers from Converse All Star, outside the Thom Browne show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023.
Image: Edward Berthelot

Grey tailored trousers or straight-leg slacks were a school must-have, especially during the bitter winter months. And we have since carried this constricted and formal wear into our work wear. This season loosen the stitching and let loose with loose trousers.

These trousers are the rebels of classic tailored trousers, thanks to their distinction of being slightly baggy. To incorporate this trend, ladies, pair the trousers with high heels which will create an elongated silhouette. Gents, opt for a slightly wide-legged in designs and patterns that would be accustomed to tailored trousers.  

