Let's welcome 2023 by upping your style game – be ultra-modern and chic with these back-at-work fashion trends for him and her inspired by former school days.
Admittedly, one of the prerequisites of adulthood was bidding farewell to the unflattering and unimaginative school uniform.
Nothing felt better than taking back your styling power and you finally had your say in how you wanted to be presented to the world.
However, fashion’s nostalgia for the learned student aesthetic continues to make a re-emergence on the runways.
Inspired by forgotten school days, this trend features simple and adult-friendly collegiate style through sophisticated and evergreen staples.
Staple blazer
Weatherproof is the word that best describes the school blazer. Fast-forward into adulthood.
Much like its school version, the blazer still boasts its multifunctional personality with major points for its ability to give anyone a polished appearance. Whether draped over the shoulders for a dramatic appeal or worn as a statement piece, the blazer instantly amps up the sophistication factor in any look.
Back-to-school fashion for any age
Blazer still boasts its multifunctional personality
Image: Edward Berthelot
To nail this trend, be on the lookout for school-inspired patterns of checks, gingham, tweed and plaids. For gents, look at pin-striped versions in cool blues, navy and brown tonal colourways. Extra points for blazers with button-detailing that resemble school crests and signet rings.
Fancy footwear
No school uniform was complete without a pair of the beloved Mary Jane school shoes. And for the gents, a polished Buccaneer was the top hat. This season, walk down memory lane with elevated versions of these childhood-style classics. Step out from student to stylish adult in platform loafers in metal finishes or with decorative metallic detailing and rhinestone embellishment. Should you desire to be a step above the rest, stand tall in platform Mary Janes in neutral hues.
Crisp white shirts
Image: Edward Berthelot
Renowned for its rapport as the quintessential staple, there are numerous reasons why the white shirt is by far the most impressive and classic style. Borrowed from men's wardrobes, the dress shirt has since been adapted to slip effortlessly into the stylish closet of both men and women.
Worn on its own or as a layering piece, the white shirt’s classical reputation ties in seamlessly with almost every garment, elevating an ordinary look to polish instantly. To make the white shirt more preppy-chic, style it with a vest or knit vest layered with a blazer.
Seasonal men's knitwear and vests
Image: Edward Berthelot
A prominent feature in the lost and found pile, the school jersey was that one school item that managed to bring the different elements of a uniform together. Enter adult-ville, and knitwear is still a keeper.
To try this trend, be on the lookout for summer seasonal knits which are known for their light and airy textures. Or you could opt for the sited vest, and pair with linen and knitwear versions. Both are equally as stylish when worn on their own.
Loose fitted trousers
Image: Edward Berthelot
Grey tailored trousers or straight-leg slacks were a school must-have, especially during the bitter winter months. And we have since carried this constricted and formal wear into our work wear. This season loosen the stitching and let loose with loose trousers.
These trousers are the rebels of classic tailored trousers, thanks to their distinction of being slightly baggy. To incorporate this trend, ladies, pair the trousers with high heels which will create an elongated silhouette. Gents, opt for a slightly wide-legged in designs and patterns that would be accustomed to tailored trousers.
