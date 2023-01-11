Rihanna, Viola Davis, Donald Glover start the year in style at 80th Golden Globe awards

The red carpet season has officially opened and first up was the 80th Golden Globe awards which took place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning SA time).
American A-listers such as Rihanna, Billy Porter, Letitia Wright, Viola Davis, Laverne Cox and Donald Glover were among the celebs who came out in their numbers to the prestigious award night in celebration of excellence in cinema and TV.
For this year’s red (grey instead) carpet, some of our favourite stars rocked up in their finest gowns, suits and tulle designs.
Here are some of our favourite celebrities who ruled the grey carpet:
Rihanna
Image: Chelsea Lauren for the HFPA
Rihanna
Talk about starting the year in style. Rihanna turned heads in her sensational yet sexy look. The Diamonds singer shone bright in a fitted black dress by Schiaparelli, which she wore with a dramatic black velvet wrap.
The new mom matched her stunning outfit with black suede gloves, glittering jewellery and an “Old Hollywood” inspired hairdo. This look made the beauty mogul one of the best dressed.
Laverne Cox
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer
Bring in the drama but stay reminiscent to the golden age of Hollywood is clearly what Laverne Cox did with her look.
The American actor showed up on the grey carpet in a blonde marcel wave bob, wearing a stunning vintage cobalt John Galliano gown, leaving us completely speechless.
Donald Glover
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Donald Glover was in a Saint Laurent ensemble. The Feels Like Summer singer stepped onto the carpet wearing a white suit and a black jacket over it. He sealed the look with a stylish mustache.
Viola Davis
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
Viola Davis is true Hollywood royalty and she proved that with this custom, draped royal blue Jason Wu gown.
Looking like a black goddess, the award-winning actor paired her look with a silver clutch and eye-catching Chopard jewels. The L'Oréal Paris ambassador kept her glam monochromatic with blue eyeliner to play up.
Billy Porter
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer
The American actor looked absolutely fierce in a fuchsia Christian Siriano tuxedo gown that paid homage to his iconic 2019 Oscars look.
The fabulous actor wore a fuchsia velvet overlay gown with Yeprem ear cuffs and rings by Stéfère, House of Emmanuele, Tiziano Colasante, and Shine Like Me. He sealed the look with jaw-dropping silver-studded platform boots.
Letitia Wright
Image: Frazer Harrison
The Black Panther actor beamed on the carpet in a sharp ombré hues gown. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette in cream silk, complete with printed ombré orange panelling down its front.
She paired her look with triple-layered diamond post earrings and a cocktail ring for an elegant finish. She completed her stunning look with a pair of bright orange heeled sandals that boasted pointed triangular soles.
