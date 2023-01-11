×

Fashion & Beauty

Rihanna, Viola Davis, Donald Glover start the year in style at 80th Golden Globe awards

11 January 2023 - 17:43
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Rihanna at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S.
Rihanna at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S.
Image: Chelsea Lauren for the HFPA

The red carpet season has officially opened and first up was the 80th Golden Globe awards which took place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning SA time).

American A-listers such as Rihanna, Billy Porter, Letitia Wright, Viola Davis, Laverne Cox and Donald Glover were among the celebs who came out in their numbers to the prestigious award night in celebration of excellence in cinema and TV.

For this year’s red (grey instead) carpet, some of our favourite stars rocked up in their finest gowns, suits and tulle designs.

Here are some of our favourite celebrities who ruled the grey carpet:

Rihanna

Talk about starting the year in style. Rihanna turned heads in her sensational yet sexy look. The Diamonds singer shone bright in a fitted black dress by Schiaparelli, which she wore with a dramatic black velvet wrap.

The new mom matched her stunning outfit with black suede gloves, glittering jewellery and an “Old Hollywood” inspired hairdo. This look made the beauty mogul one of the best dressed.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

Bring in the drama but stay reminiscent to the golden age of Hollywood is clearly what Laverne Cox did with her look.

The American actor showed up on the grey carpet in a blonde marcel wave bob, wearing a stunning vintage cobalt John Galliano gown, leaving us completely speechless.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Viewing and After Party.
Donald Glover at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Viewing and After Party.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Donald Glover was in a Saint Laurent ensemble. The Feels Like Summer singer stepped onto the carpet wearing a white suit and a black jacket over it. He sealed the look with a stylish mustache.   

Viola Davis

Viola Davis looking gorgeous on the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards grey carpet.
Viola Davis looking gorgeous on the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards grey carpet.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

Viola Davis is true Hollywood royalty and she proved that with this custom, draped royal blue Jason Wu gown.

Looking like a black goddess, the award-winning actor paired her look with a silver clutch and eye-catching Chopard jewels. The L'Oréal Paris ambassador kept her glam monochromatic with blue eyeliner to play up.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter channels his 2019 iconic look at the Golden Globe Awards grey carpet.
Billy Porter channels his 2019 iconic look at the Golden Globe Awards grey carpet.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

The American actor looked absolutely fierce in a fuchsia Christian Siriano tuxedo gown that paid homage to his iconic 2019 Oscars look.

The fabulous actor wore a fuchsia velvet overlay gown with Yeprem ear cuffs and rings by Stéfère, House of Emmanuele, Tiziano Colasante, and Shine Like Me. He sealed the look with jaw-dropping silver-studded platform boots.

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright in a hot number on the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards grey carpet.
Letitia Wright in a hot number on the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards grey carpet.
Image: Frazer Harrison

The Black Panther actor beamed on the carpet in a sharp ombré hues gown. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette in cream silk, complete with printed ombré orange panelling down its front.

She paired her look with triple-layered diamond post earrings and a cocktail ring for an elegant finish. She completed her stunning look with a pair of bright orange heeled sandals that boasted pointed triangular soles.

