Fave looks at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet

After last week's Golden Globes, Hollywood A-listers once again served lewks at the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet.
Hosted by comedienne Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night (Monday morning SA time), stars including Thuso Mbedu, Janelle Monáe, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, Niecy Nash-Betts, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Brian Tyree Henry and Quinta Brunson walked the red carpet.
Here are some of our favourite looks:
Thuso Mbedu
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Image: Monica Schipper
The SA-born star shimmered in a gold, silver and bronze sequined gown designed by Louis Vuitton. The Woman King actor paired the heavily embellished look with natural hair and minimal jewellery.
Janelle Monáe
Image: Monica Schipper
This singer-cum-actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer black Vera Wang dress, with daring cut-outs in all the right places.
Tyler James Williams
Image: Monica Schipper
The Abbott Elementary actor looked dapper in an AP Milan suit.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Image: Monica Schipper
The 66-year-old veteran actor smouldered in an off-the-shoulder metallic gold dress by Haiti-born designer Jovana Louis.
Kerry Washington
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Washington flaunted her slim figure in a strapless crystal embroidered number created by Armani Privé.
Angela Bassett
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star went Gothic in a cleavage-hugging black ruffled dress by Christian Siriano.
Quinta Brunson
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
The American writer, producer, actress and comedian looked stunning in a figure-hugging ruffled gown by London-based fashion label Robert Wun.
