×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Fave looks at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet

Thuso Mbedu, Janelle Monáe, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph were among the stars who walked the red carpet

16 January 2023 - 14:13
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Thuso Mbedu arrives for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Thuso Mbedu arrives for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

After last week's Golden Globes, Hollywood A-listers once again served lewks at the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet.

Hosted by comedienne Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night (Monday morning SA time), stars including Thuso Mbedu, Janelle Monáe, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, Niecy Nash-Betts, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Brian Tyree Henry and Quinta Brunson walked the red carpet.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Thuso Mbedu

South African-born actor Thuso Mbedu at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
South African-born actor Thuso Mbedu at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Image: Monica Schipper

The SA-born star shimmered in a gold, silver and bronze sequined gown designed by Louis Vuitton. The Woman King actor paired the heavily embellished look with natural hair and minimal jewellery. 

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe walks the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet.
Janelle Monáe walks the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet.
Image: Monica Schipper

This singer-cum-actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer black Vera Wang dress, with daring cut-outs in all the right places. 


Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Tyler James Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Image: Monica Schipper

The Abbott Elementary actor looked dapper in an AP Milan suit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph looking sizzling at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph looking sizzling at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Image: Monica Schipper

The 66-year-old veteran actor smouldered in an off-the-shoulder metallic gold dress by Haiti-born designer Jovana Louis. 

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington on the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles red carpet.
Kerry Washington on the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles red carpet.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Washington flaunted her slim figure in a strapless crystal embroidered number created by Armani Privé.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett poses with the award for he Best Supporting Actress for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Angela Bassett poses with the award for he Best Supporting Actress for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star went Gothic in a cleavage-hugging black ruffled dress by Christian Siriano.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson looking stunning at the annual Critics Choice Awards
Quinta Brunson looking stunning at the annual Critics Choice Awards
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

The American writer, producer, actress and comedian looked stunning in a figure-hugging ruffled gown by London-based fashion label Robert Wun.

Rihanna, Viola Davis, Donald Glover start the year in style at 80th Golden Globe awards

The red carpet season has officially opened and first up was the 80th Golden Globe awards which took place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton hotel ...
S Mag
5 days ago

Stars who stole the limelight at the 74th annual Emmy Awards

The awards honoured the best in American television.
S Mag
4 months ago

Fave red carpet looks at African Fashion International and American Music Awards

The AMAs took place in Los Angeles in the early hours of today and were attended by Kelly Rowland, Taylor Swift, Pink, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe and ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Hope Mbhele has had a winning year

“There was a time in my life when I was working in retail because I thought showbiz wasn’t happening for me and I had invested so much. I worked for ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Besties Zinhle and Moozlie take LA by storm at the BETs

SA pair sizzle in super fashion among fellow stars.
S Mag
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...