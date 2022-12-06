Nokeri will channel a showgirl in her bright-hued and over-the-top national costume created by fashion designer Sello Medupe known for his label Scalo. The uniquely African beaded number, with a fabric inspired by Tsonga colours, is completed by a set of wings made by Henk Henderson of Henderson Worx.
“Today, I showcased my national costume, which is so dear to me. It fully represents who I am. From the fact that I am a Tsonga woman to the fact that I am a South African woman and finally that I am an African. From the beginning of my Miss SA journey I’ve always made it known that I stand tall and firm for the Tsonga people and I am happy that’ll also get on a universal stage,” said Nokeri.
“I never thought I’d take my culture internationally, which is the beauty of it all. The burst of colour on the costume represent all the Tsonga colours that make our tribe so unique. I feel ready to take up the responsibility to represent the nation all because of the love and support that I’ve received and keep receiving.
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri showcases costumes she’ll wear at Miss Universe
‘I feel ready to take up the responsibility to represent the nation’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fairy African goddess Ndavi Nokeri is ready to fly off to Miss Universe with her kaleidoscopic butterfly wings.
The 23-year-old reigning Miss SA on Tuesday morning debuted her spectacular two costumes that she will dazzle the international stage with at the 71st annual Miss Universe taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14. Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi hosted the event. Nokeri’s father Moses and mother Betty were also in attendance. Her siblings Ntwanano, Nyiko, Fanisa, Cindy, Molcy and Vutchilo also showed their support.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“The people’s support is a sign that they see something in me, so instead of it being pressure, it’s more of an encouragement to make sure I bring the crown back home.”
Miss SA organisation’s creative director Werner Wessels added: “The national costume is of critical importance when it comes to showcasing the country of the pageant contestant and it is also one of the favourite events for Miss Universe fans and followers. We always put a lot of effort into it because it is where we can be proudly South African and really showcase the country on an international stage.
“With the wings, we wanted to showcase flight and represent something that is ascending because African women in the world are busy rising; we are seeing this in so many pop culture moments such as The Woman King and Wakanda Forever,” Wessels said.
Image: Alaister Russell
For her farewell gown, Nokeri will be a golden African goddess designed by Juan Visser of Juan William Aria. Visser is responsible for all her pageant gowns, including her preliminary outfit and finale gown.
“My farewell gown represents the rich minerals we have as a country and the African continent at large. I chose it to be my farewell gown because I am carrying all of this wealth to the world that I want everyone to see. I want this gown to be the last thing people see before we go to the universe,” Nokeri said.
