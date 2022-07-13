Miss SA finalist Lebogang Mahlangu on a mission to help struggling youth

Miss SA finalist Lebogang Mahlangu firmly believes that the value of the youth and women in SA needs to be prioritised.
This is one of the missions the 26-year-old procurement specialist holds dear to her heart as she grew up witnessing the struggles faced by young people from her community on a daily basis.
Mahlangu, who was born in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, holds a BSc in food science from Stellenbosch University. Through her qualification, the Miss SA hopeful also strives to campaign for a healthy-eating and conscious society.
Who inspires you?
Everyday people… more especially the youth of Soshanguve. There is a group of young people who keep doing good deeds around our neighbourhood. They do these deeds without asking for anything in return. They have inspired me to keep going.
What was your family dynamic like?
I come from a family of six. I have three siblings and I’m the middle child before the last born. My family is loud and filled with love. My mom and dad were very supportive of most of the decisions that I made.
My parents prioritised their children’s education. My older brother and I helped raise our two younger siblings, which has helped create an unbreakable bond. My passion for sport comes from the time I spent with my older brother.
How would you describe yourself in three words?
Purposeful. Resourceful. Driven.
What makes you unique?
I don’t think I’m unique, I think I’m just like everyone else. I tend to see myself in other people, especially ones I look up to, like Trevor Noah, because I believe we are all cut from the same cloth and can achieve the same success.
Why Miss SA?
Besides it being a big platform, I want to use Miss SA as a way to change the way things are done, especially for the youth of our time. So, the platform just amplifies all that you’re doing.
What are you hoping to do during your reign?
I have an Instagram initiative called TalkEat where I hold Instagram LIVE conversations every week where I speak to thought leaders and brands that donate towards zero-hunger in SA. I’ve managed to donate 45,000 meals just by working for myself… so with the Miss SA platform, I am certain I will help donate even more.
How would you describe your journey thus far?
Empowering. I’ve grown quite a great deal. I’ve learnt about myself so much more in the past couple of months.
Do you have any secret talent that we don’t know of?
I overshare a lot. I believe people need to be kept abreast with things. I’m not sure if that’s a talent but I tend to do that.
If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?
Because my biggest fear is drowning, not sure why that is but I’d definitely try out shark diving.
What would you never be caught wearing in public?
Lingerie type of clothing. I don’t believe such should be worn in public no matter how you wear it or match it. That trend of wearing lingerie with pants is not for me.
Where is the best place to collect your thoughts?
At home with my family, there’s a feeling of warmth when you’re at home. My family helps to centre me.
What’s that one lesson life has taught you?
You can make a change with what you have as long as you’re willing to put in the work.
