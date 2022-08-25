Huge homecoming party awaits Miss SA Ndavi
Three days of events organised by Limpopo government
Limpopo is gearing up to host a series of celebrations over three days to welcome newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri to her home province.
Provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said special events have been planned to welcome Nokeri, who hails from Gavaza village outside Tzaneen...
Huge homecoming party awaits Miss SA Ndavi
Three days of events organised by Limpopo government
Limpopo is gearing up to host a series of celebrations over three days to welcome newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri to her home province.
Provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said special events have been planned to welcome Nokeri, who hails from Gavaza village outside Tzaneen...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos