South Africa

Huge homecoming party awaits Miss SA Ndavi

Three days of events organised by Limpopo government

25 August 2022 - 08:12
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Limpopo is gearing up to host a series of celebrations over three days to welcome newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri to her home province.

Provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said special events have been planned to welcome Nokeri, who hails from Gavaza village outside Tzaneen...

