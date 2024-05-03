Ratile Mabitsela plans to use reality TV star status to help empower women of Tembisa

The “Boss Babe” founder said that marriage life with her husband Lehlogonolo Elias Mabitsela, CEO of Mothapo Consulting Engineers Pty Ltd, was an ongoing process.
“My family is still in one piece, thank God. It's a pity that now that I’m a public figure, people feel entitled to my life. When I chose to be on TV, I came there as me, Ratile who is at her workplace… it’s just unfortunate that my workplace is on TV where everyone can see,” she said.
“It’s also high time that we acknowledge that marriages do have their tough times and this is nothing new.
“It’s also wonderful to have a partner who can come to you. When you’re both able to come back to each other… and God. Marriage is hard and it’s something that I cannot hide. I’m not here to push a narrative that it’s all roses because it’s not.”
The CEO of the revamped Miss Tembisa beauty pageant first established a presence as a content creator and YouTube podcaster on her show, Uncomfortable Conversations.
“‘Boss Babe is a movement I believe women need to be a part of. I want women to see value in themselves and embrace a mentality of growth for budding entrepreneurs," she said.
"I want to inspire them that with the right type of mindset, they will go far,” she said. “I want them to think very highly of themselves and to know that they are deserving of whatever it is that they want to achieve in life.”
*An initial version of this article stated that Mabitsela opened a domestic violence case against her businessman husband Lehlogonolo Elias Mabitsela, based on other media reports.
Sowetan did not independently verify this particular info and Mabitsela has since dismissed this info as untrue. The article was amended to reflect her version of events. We apologise to Mabitsela and her husband.
Ratile Mabitsela plans to use her reality TV star status to help empower and nurture women of her hometown Tembisa into impactful women in society.
The beauty queen garnered fame last year after her appearance in the first season of The Mommy Club. The Miss Tembisa 2013 became a fan-favorite when she was embroiled in drama with the other women on the Showmax reality show.
The 33-yearold made a comeback in the second season joining Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane, Nunurai Mudarikwa and Happy Simelane aka Hermajesty.
“I don’t necessarily regret doing reality TV and I do believe there were some lessons learnt from the first season,” she said.
“Yes, reality TV has put me in places where it’s nerve-racking but it has also allowed me to grow and stand up for myself than I usually would. I feel like I have found my power and voice through reality TV.”
Mabitsela not only had to find her voice on the show but she had to fight off criticism that she was a "mean" girl.
“Reality TV puts you in a position where it’s either you walk away or stand for what you believe in,” she said.
“I come from pageantry and that helps one to work on their strengths and tap into another form of confidence whereas, with reality TV, your strengths and weaknesses are both showcased which can be swayed into a different narrative.”
