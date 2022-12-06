×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 3 loadshedding to start on Tuesday afternoon

06 December 2022 - 16:49
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, while stage 2 load-shedding will take place from 5am to 4pm until further notice. Stock photo.
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, while stage 2 load-shedding will take place from 5am to 4pm until further notice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, while stage 2 will take effect from 5am until 4pm until further notice, Eskom announced on Tuesday.

On Monday the power utility said loadshedding would be reduced to stage 2 on Tuesday at 5am until further notice.  

It said loadshedding is being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the need to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves, while creating space to replenish dam levels at pumped storage schemes.

VIREN SOOKHUN | Plan for life after loadshedding, avoid history repeating itself

With the population growth as it is, and the fact that we are striving to bring our rural areas onto the grid and electrify areas where there is no ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

“We have 4,394MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,880MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to conserve the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages.

“The refuelling and maintenance outage starting this week, as well as the long-term operation project of unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, together with the October chimney failure that forced three generation units offline at Kusile power station, will further reduce capacity and significantly increase the occurrence of load-shedding during the next six to 12 months.”

TimesLIVE

 

More loadshedding on the cards as the new week begins

Eskom says loadshedding will be suspended at midnight on Sunday and resume at stage 1 on Monday from 5am to 4pm.
News
1 week ago

Businesses brace for power TKO in December

Businesses are bracing themselves for what they call a dark December as loadshedding is set to continue for the next six to 12 months.
News
2 weeks ago

Stage 4 loadshedding to be implemented at 5pm with varying stages during the week

After a few hours' relief from blackouts Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...