Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri intends to help alleviate poverty in communities

Newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri intends to use her tenure as reigning queen to focus on poverty alleviation projects. Nokeri spoke during a special welcome breakfast held in her honour at the Meropa Casino in Polokwane on Friday morning.
She arrived to loud cheers, ululations and applause to the occasion that was organised by the provincial government to welcome her home. During her speech, Nokeri paid homage to her community in Gavaza village, outside of Tzaneen.
“Standing here today as a woman who comes from Gavaza village and being able to say that I am Miss SA is really is assuring that it doesn’t matter where you come from your dreams are truly valid. Where I come from has uniquely qualified me to stand here today and be a proud woman,” Nokeri said.
She said her aim was to work on projects that will help alleviate poverty in communities, adding that young women need support in order to nurture their talents. Nokeri said she hopes her reign will be an inspirations to younger girls.
Limpopo’s MEC for treasury Seaparo Sekoati said Nokeri’s win was a reflection of the rich talent from the province while making reference to artists like Master KG, Makhadzi, King Monada and Sho Majozi who hail from there.
“Your win of Miss South Africa continues to lift the veil from undermining Limpopo as a best place to produce greatness. You join a legion of youngsters who have painted the canvass of Limpopo with their good deeds. That painting is looking beautiful indeed,” Sekoati said.
