Hollywood stars wow fans in SA designers' creations

Mashilo started dressing Mbedu in 2018 after the star’s manager approached her for a collaboration.

“I dressed Thuso for a wedding, then later again for the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) which was our biggest gig together," Mashilo recalls.

“I made an African beaded skirt with a corset – which is still my signature look. That very night, she won an award. When she went to the US I sent her a WhatsApp text telling her that I’d really like to send you a dress from my online store, she seemed very excited to wear it.

“I wasn’t expecting her to wear it so soon. A few days later she was trending on social media and I realised it was because she was wearing my dress at a Hollywood event.

"It was such a nice gesture for her to put me on and that’s who she is. Thuso went to the States and she’s taking as many people as she can with her."

The Mbedu dress that got people talking is dubbed the ‘”Enhle dress” found on Mashilo’s online store that has turned into a bestseller.

Mbedu wore the floral cocktail number during awards season last month while she attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. Mashilo was going for a timeless, elegant and classy look as the inspiration for the dress.

The dress comes in a mini version and a T-length dress that covers all different types of women’s preferences and options.