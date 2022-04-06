You'll fall head over feet for Birkenstock's new collections
High-design footwear that's fabulously comfortable too? Yes please!
Did you know the origins of covetable German brand, Birkenstock, can be traced back as far as 1774? Over the course of the company’s nearly 250-year history, their footwear has become synonymous with unbeatable comfort.
That’s because these playfully luxurious shoes were designed to promote healthy feet with a “foodbed” modelled on footprint in the sand. Created from all natural materials such as cork, jute, leather and latex, they mould to your foot for a personalised fit.
Of course, it’s not just the prospect of having comfy feet for hours on end that makes fashionistas lust after a pair Birkenstocks — it’s the fact they’re available in an array of high style designs too.
Needless to say, Birkenstock has fused functional design with seasonal flair to create its new Autumn/Winter collections. These include:
Bend
Birkenstock’s unisex Bend sneakers are sleek, sporty, chic and comfy.
The minimalistic design features either a smooth leather upper in Essential Black, Bright White, Silver or Roast (R3,299), or a soft suede and canvas upper in Sandcastle, Midnight, Whale Grey or Soft Pink (R2,999).
Suede Shearling
Birkenstock’s Suede Shearling sandals are available in the brand’s popular double strap style: the Arizona (R3,299). They're made from soft, easy-to-care-for suede giving them a timeless look.
What makes them ideal for cooler days, however, is their warm and supremely plush shearling lining, which offers both insulating and natural moisture-wicking properties.
Available colours include Mink, Stone Coin, Black, Light Blue and Light Rose.
Earthy Vegan
Crafted from 100% animal-free materials, Birkenstock’s Earthy Vegan collection features clogs and sandals in a rainbow of soft, gorgeous colours. This includes styles such as the Arizona in Lavender Fog (R1,899), the Gizeh in Light Rose (R1,899), the Mayari in Sky (R1,999), the Boston in White (R2,399) and the Super Birki in Popcorn (R1,699).
Some of these sandals have a co-ordinating ombre print on their microfibre footbeds for an added touch of whimsy.
Oiled Leather
Oiled leather is a material that’s not only comfortable to wear, but ages beautifully over time giving it a rich character. So it's no wonder Birkenstock has expanded its collection crafted from this premium material.
The new arrivals include a trio of styles featuring the brand's classic buckle: the Franca, which with an elegant strappy design in Dusty Blue or Black, the Gizeh thong in Black and Cognac, and the Kumba with an adjustable backstrap in Cognac. All are priced at R2,699 a pair.
The Franca is also available in a D-Buckle design (R2,999) with an oiled nubuck leather upper in Classic Black or Cognac, and fully lined piumato leather footbed that makes it exceptionally comfortable.
Then there's Oiled Leather Big Buckle collection, which boasts eye-catching oversized fittings for a feminine touch. It includes four different styles — the Arizona, Gizeh, Siena (R3,199) and Madrid (R2,799) — in Dusty Blue, Cognac or Essential Black.
High Shine Leather
With its sophisticated sheen, patent leather plays a staring role in Birkenstock’s High Shine collection. With high-gloss uppers complemented by footbeds lined in rich Italian leather, these sandals are as attention-grabbing as they are comfortable.
Styles in this collection include the Arizona (R3,399), Madrid (R2899) and Franca (R3,399), all of which are available in Luscious Black or Moreish Chocolate.
Shop Birkenstock's new Autumn/Winter collections in selected stores and online at bashafrica.com
This article was paid for by Bash Africa, the official distributor of Birkenstock in SA.