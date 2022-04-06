You'll fall head over feet for Birkenstock's new collections

Did you know the origins of covetable German brand, Birkenstock, can be traced back as far as 1774? Over the course of the company’s nearly 250-year history, their footwear has become synonymous with unbeatable comfort.

That’s because these playfully luxurious shoes were designed to promote healthy feet with a “foodbed” modelled on footprint in the sand. Created from all natural materials such as cork, jute, leather and latex, they mould to your foot for a personalised fit.

Of course, it’s not just the prospect of having comfy feet for hours on end that makes fashionistas lust after a pair Birkenstocks — it’s the fact they’re available in an array of high style designs too.

Needless to say, Birkenstock has fused functional design with seasonal flair to create its new Autumn/Winter collections. These include: