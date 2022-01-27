Rich Mnisi’s collection reflects Tsonga heritage

Emerging style leaders Rich Mnisi, Lukhanyo Mdingi and Thebe Magugu continue to shape African luxury and puncture the highest echelons of the global fashion industry.

Testament to this is Mnisi’s newest collaboration with active wear brand adidas, with a collection that is deep-rooted in his rich Tsonga heritage and pride.

Using his distinct signature style, Mnisi injects kaleidoscopic colour, psychedelic prints and bold cuts into the performance wear creations.

The end result is a 12-piece collection that oozes street-wear pizzazz through bright-hued tights, trendy headgear, bold swimsuits and cool trainers.

While designed in mind with performance tasks ranging from running to cycling, the active-wear balances both functionality and style. It offers fashion lovers a chance to be effortlessly chic and make a bold statement on their Instagram pages.

The affordable luxe collection, fusing recycled materials, will go on sale on February 25.