Being on The Masked Singer SA was the craziest moment of my life – Shekhinah

“I’m honestly the most childish person in the world, so this experience was perfect for my spirit and energy," the singer says about her experience on the show.
"Being on the show reminded me of my theatre days when I used to sing for fun... it gave me that nostalgic feeling and I’m glad I got to let the child in me play.
“It was the craziest moment of my life and I’m glad I did it.”
Being an avid fan of the American version of The Masked Singer, Shekhinah revealed that the main reason she said “yes” to the show’s producer Anele Mdoda's request for her to be on the show was after she saw her “idol”, American singer Teyana Taylor, being crowned season 7 winner of hit Fox music competition series – she was disguised as the firefly. “I thought to myself, if Teyana has done it, I’m also going to do it.
“I also wanted to do something different for my audience... I wanted to throw a spanner in the works, to do something random and fun, which I’m glad I did."
With the nature of the show being all about secrecy to hide and keep the identity of the celebrities a mystery, Shekhinah explains how only one member of her team was allowed to know about her addition to the show.
“Everything was top secret. I had to hide being the doughnut from other members of my team because I wanted the process to be as organic as possible. I’d ask them to schedule random therapy sessions or appointments so that no one would know,” she says.
“The other thing was being in the room with other celebs but we couldn’t see each other, which was the most mind-blowing thing ever.”
With Shekhinah being the eighth celeb to make her exit, it has intensified the competition, with only six contestants remaining to claim victory, namely Tree, Elephant, Lollipop, Rhino, Fox and Lion.
"Most of my friends and family members would text me and say: ‘Shek, surely you’re the doughnut?’ and I'd reply: ‘I don't even know what the Masked Singer is’... [laughs]. It was fun seeing everyone try to figure out when I did the show. I must say, I just enjoyed the whole experience and being able to keep a secret for once,” she says.
"My biggest takeaway was letting myself live in the moment. Although I was disgusted and people couldn’t see me, I was as nervous as I always am when I’m on stage, but it was so nice being that girl who just sang for the sake of singing and not for the fame. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
“I can’t say much about what’s next but my supporter should be on the lookout for what I’m about to do next.”
Being on The Masked Singer SA was the craziest moment of my life – Shekhinah
'Doughnut' says the show let the child in her play
Image: Supplied.
Award-winning singer Shekhinah enjoyed letting the child in her play as the colourfully decorated doughnut on SA’s family favourite show, The Masked Singer SA.
The multi-award-winning Sama recipient who had the honour of choosing her own costume at the beginning stages of the mystery competition, was booted off the singing show on Saturday evening.
She joins unmasked celebs in Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi as the sunflower, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the robot, investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender as the watermelon, politician Mmusi Maimane as the warrior and comedian David Kau as the hippo.
Broadcaster Bongani Bingwa was also previously revealed as banana, football legend Doctor Khumalo as the soccer ball, rugby star Victor Matfield as rooster and chef The Lazy Makoti as zebra.
Born Shekhinah Thandi Donnell, the Suited singer serenaded the audience with her final performance, singing Rihanna’s smash hit Pon de Replay, one she describes as one of the songs that geared and motivated her to the successful singing career she has today.
Image: Supplied.
