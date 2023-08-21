×

Culture

Masked Singer SA ignites a fire within Zikhona Sodlaka to be a singer

Top actor fails to outfox judges with her act

21 August 2023 - 15:37
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Seasoned actor Zikhona Sodlaka discovers her interest of singing after being on the Masked Singer.
Image: Supplied

If there was one thing that viewers agreed on from week one of the inaugural season of The Masked Singer SA, it was making the correct guess that Zikhona Sodlaka was the mysterious celebrity face behind Fox.

Having made the top five, the Gqeberha: The Empire actor was at the weekend unmasked and her greatest highlight was getting a stamp of approval from singer-songwriter J'Something, who urged her to pursue a music career.  

Sodlaka confirmed to Sowetan that such validation was enough to convince her to pursue a solo music career. 

"Hearing J'Something saying I was one of his favourite vocalists on the show made me feel as though I won. I was like, 'Yes Zikhona, maybe it's time to start that music career', which I will but I can't say when or what genre I will sing," she said.

"Being on the show was quite fun... it was insane actually – it was like I was on a musical theatre production but of a different kind. I got to be on stage and sing, something I won't say was new to me seeing that I've played a role that required me to show off my vocal ability.

"When Anele [Mdoda, the show's producer] called me, I knew I had to say 'yes'. I was also familiar with the international version of the show and despite my demanding work schedule, I knew I had to be a part of the first season. I loved how everything was handled by the production. They made sure we are well hidden from the public and other stars participating in the show. Walking around in the costume while on set took some getting used to but I enjoyed the whole experience."

Zikhona Sodlaka performs as the Fox on the Masked Singer.
Image: Supplied

Having played the role of Ava Modise on SABC 1's Entabeni, Sodlaka added that being on the stage singing again took her back to that character which ignited a fire within her as a singer. 

"What was so heartwarming more than the detectives' comments was how South Africans and viewers at home knew who I was from just my voice. I was baffled at how spot-on they were but it also means that they thoroughly know who I am," she said.

"I need to commend the people around me who were so supportive of me being on the show. They made it easier to keep this secret of being the fox so effortless. Yes, it wasn't a new thing to work on something that I can't really talk about but the twist this time around was that the work was out – I was there singing on stage but I couldn't say a thing but wait for people to discover it for themselves...I must say, that was a very different experience entirely."  

With just a week to go, the remaining masked singers are Lion, Lollipop, Rhino and Tree. 

Host of The Masked Singer SA, Mpho Popps, with seasoned actor Zikhona Sodlaka.
Image: Supplied

