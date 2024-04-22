×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo health department packaging remains of 42 identified victims of Easter bus crash

22 April 2024 - 16:25
The burnt remains of the bus that was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana to Moria, after it crashed near Mamatlakala in Limpopo.
The burnt remains of the bus that was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana to Moria, after it crashed near Mamatlakala in Limpopo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The Limpopo health department on Monday said its officials had started packaging the remains of the 42 identified victims of the horrific bus crash that occurred over the Easter weekend.

The bus, carrying members of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church from Molepolole in Botswana to the Easter service at Moria in Limpopo, left the road and plunged nearly 50m off the Mmamatlakala Bridge on the R518 on March 28.

Forty-five people died in the crash. There was only one survivor — an eight-year-old girl who was supposedly thrown out of the bus before it plunged down the mountainside.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the past three weeks since the accident have been challenging.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure the identification and repatriation of the remains of those who tragically lost their lives that day.

“A great deal of progress has been made to expedite these processes with the SAPS victim identification unit, biology section of the forensic science laboratory unit and Forensic Pathology Services,” she said. 

So far 42 remains have been identified and the team has started packaging the remains in accordance with the DNA results from the biology section of the forensic science laboratory unit. 

“This step was necessary as many of the bodies were unidentifiable due to fire damage. The packaging of the human remains for the families identified through scientific processes (DNA) will be finalised by the end of today,” Ramathuba said. 

The provincial department will register the deaths with the department of home affairs to obtain death certificates, initiating the repatriation process.

She said the documents were crucial for the health department to authorise the transportation of the remains out of the country.

“Once these processes are completed, we will engage with the Botswana government to finalise the documentation of the deceased, allowing the repatriation to commence.

“The repatriation will include all the bodies, and we aim for this process to be expedited. Botswana will play a key role in determining the mode of transportation back home,” she said, adding the department will provide updates on the repatriation process.

TimesLIVE

42 victims of Easter bus crash in Limpopo identified

Forty-two of the 45 victims of a horror bus crash just before Easter have been identified, the Limpopo health department said on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Bus transporting pupils returning from athletics event crashes in Northern Cape

A group of pupils from the North West are undergoing medical check-ups after a bus accident in the Northern Cape.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | N1 South closed in Tshwane after accident before R21 exit

A fatal accident on the N1 South on Tuesday morning has resulted in delays and partial closure of the highway.
News
6 days ago

Two dead after truck and car collide in Durban CBD

Two people were killed and one critically injured in a "horrific" accident involving a truck and a car on the corner of Pine and Gardiner streets in ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court