“Two years ago, I decided to stop drinking alcohol. I wanted to see how productive I could be without any alcohol in my system,” he said.
“I first committed to a year and because I had the best year ever, I thought I should continue, and guess what, I had an even better year.
“The Mpho Popps who used to drink was skinny and because I train now, I look a whole lot better. Like, from now on, alcohol can miss me. It’s not easy but waking up every day with no toxins in my body is the best feeling in the world.”
Modikoane is grateful for the new phase he is in life and revealed that he slipped into a dark depression during the Covid-19 pandemic that left him suicidal.
“I realised that I’ve been neglecting myself. People may know me for my stand-up comedy or presenting but I’ve grown to be fond of myself more – I’ve been busy chasing success, being booked and busy but at the same time I was neglecting myself,” he said.
“Just like Robin Williams [American actor and comedian who committed suicide in 2014], who made everyone laugh, but was the most troubled human being. That’s what we comedians tend to do. We always feed into others but forget to feed ourselves.
“I have since learnt to pace myself and like my mother used to say: ‘Monate ga o fele [there will always be party in the world]’ and now I know better, I’m more into wholesome life experiences.”
Mpho ‘Popps’ grateful for second chance as he reconciles with wife
Quiting alcohol was the best decision, comedian says
Image: Supplied
Mpho “Popps” Modikoane cherishes the second chance that he has been afforded with his now-wife Latoya and their daughter Imani.
The comedian has opened up to Sowetan about his struggles with mental health, personal growth, going sober and picking up the pieces of his broken family.
“Like they say ‘Khumbul’ ekhaya’. I decided to fix myself up to be the best partner for her,” Modikoane said about his journey to reconciliation.
“Next month marks a year since we’ve been married and I must say, this has been the best decision of my life. I thank God for this second chance with my family. It has helped me grow as a man.
“My daughter used to get 40% at school but now we’re rolling in the Bs and As. So, this reunion and decision was not only good for us but for her too.
“See, the funny thing is, when I was going through what I was going through, my daughter never told me what was troubling her but ever since her mom and I got back together, she’s been the most happiest. I think the stability has helped her open up her world more and not to be too reserved which makes me happy.”
The 36-year-old has made his mark as television presenter for So You Think You’re Funny!, 10 Over 10 ,Your Perfect Sishebo Show and The Masked Singer.
He is set to host the newly revamped MTV Base popular show Ridiculousness which has rebranded as Most Ridiculous.
“Two years ago, I decided to stop drinking alcohol. I wanted to see how productive I could be without any alcohol in my system,” he said.
“I first committed to a year and because I had the best year ever, I thought I should continue, and guess what, I had an even better year.
“The Mpho Popps who used to drink was skinny and because I train now, I look a whole lot better. Like, from now on, alcohol can miss me. It’s not easy but waking up every day with no toxins in my body is the best feeling in the world.”
Modikoane is grateful for the new phase he is in life and revealed that he slipped into a dark depression during the Covid-19 pandemic that left him suicidal.
“I realised that I’ve been neglecting myself. People may know me for my stand-up comedy or presenting but I’ve grown to be fond of myself more – I’ve been busy chasing success, being booked and busy but at the same time I was neglecting myself,” he said.
“Just like Robin Williams [American actor and comedian who committed suicide in 2014], who made everyone laugh, but was the most troubled human being. That’s what we comedians tend to do. We always feed into others but forget to feed ourselves.
“I have since learnt to pace myself and like my mother used to say: ‘Monate ga o fele [there will always be party in the world]’ and now I know better, I’m more into wholesome life experiences.”
Trevor Noah first African and black TV host to win Emmy in his category
SMag fashion wish-list – from runway to red carpet
Netflix lines up exciting new shows and returning seasons showcasing Mzansi stories
‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ win top TV honours at Golden Globes
Galaletsang Koffman to depict township issues through comedy/drama film
David Kau knocks out Mpho Popps with Hippo disguise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos