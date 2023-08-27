×

Culture

Holly Rey finally celebrates winning masked singer competition

Award-winning singer says announcement finally made it feel real at last

27 August 2023 - 17:02
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Award-winning singer-songwriter Holly Rey (centre) wins The Masked Singer SA. She stands alongside detectives Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba on her left and J'Something as well as host of the show Mpho Popps on her right.
Image: Supplied.

Award-winning singer Holly Rey says she had to remain tight-lipped about being crowned the winner of The Masked Singer SA for weeks and could not celebrate until the show was aired on Saturday night.

Holly Rey, real name is Holly Wasserfall, said her biggest takeaway was “feeling like a child again under a very sweet-looking costume” (lollipop).

The Westville, KwaZulu-Natal-born singer who began her music career at 14 told Sowetan on Sunday that she was glad she could finally celebrate as she had to keep the secret for weeks.    

“My family, friends and I couldn’t really celebrate because we still had a few weeks to go till the final episode was aired on TV. Though we shot the final episode several weeks ago where I won, it was only last night when I felt that all of this was real,” said the 27-yearold.  

“I put the trophy next to my Sama [SA Music Award] and Basadi In Music awards. This has been a really exciting journey and I’m glad I participated. 

“I took a step away from the entertainment industry just to focus on my health, I was diagnosed with diabetes, so I needed to take it easy. However, it’s been amazing to be back... I’ve also just released new music, so I’m also excited about that.”

From the beginning of the local adaptation of the show, viewers were taken on a rollercoaster ride of fun, laughter, shock and adoration for the talented masks who were behind the avant-garde costumes.

Award-winning singer songwriter Holly Rey dancing with detective Somizi onThe Masked Singer SA stage.
Image: Supplied

The first masked singer who kicked off the season was celebrity chef and author Lazy Makoti (zebra).

She was followed by rugby star Victor Matfield (rooster). Football legend Doctor Khumalo left jaws dropped when he was unmasked as the soccer ball.  

Broadcaster Bongani Bingwa walked away from the competition chuffed with himself that he was able to pull the wool over television viewers’ eyes after he was unmasked as the famous face behind banana.  

The show’s detectives were Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba Hlophe, J’Something and Sithole Shozi.  

Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi (sunflower) described being on the show as a priceless experience that reminded her of the talent she has.  

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi followed as the cute robot who showed off vocal and dancing skills. Investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender was glad she could let her hair down as a colourful watermelon.  

The shocker of all reveals was when political leader Mmusi Maimane was unmasked as the mighty warrior.  

Comedian David Kau brought a few funny moves on stage as the hippo and multi-award-winning singer Shekhinah (doughnut) felt like she was back at music theatre school all over again.. Seasoned actor Zikhona Sodlaka (the fox) discovered her interest in singing. 

Funnyman Jason Goliath was unmasked as the elephant.

Image: Supplied

During the gruelling last episode, viewers saw their favourite masked singers go head-to-head competing for the coveted title.   

Actor Abdul Khoza (lion) tookfourth place while Maps Maponyane (tree) took third place.  

After going head-to-head in a battle of the vocals and stage presence, singer Kurt Darren (rhino) unashamedly lost to the lollipop, leaving viewers and audiences stunned.   

Media personality Anele Mdoda is grateful she stuck by her guns for bringing the international show to SA.  

“I am so relieved that the show is over because of the weekly stress. From checking the TV rating to social media engagement and viewers’ sentiments of the show. Despite the stress of pulling a show like this together, I am glad viewers gravitated to it more than I expected,” said Mdoda.    

“Seeing that our pool of celebrities isn’t that vast, viewers were able to recognise and relate to the masked celebrities when they got unmasked. It’s also been nice hearing from the celebs who participated in the first season to thank me for the fun that they had on the show.” 

"Most of them were glad they got to let loose and have fun on national television, something they normally don't do based on how dark and twisted the industry can be." 

Feeling really chuffed with herself and her team for casting the right panel of detectives and masked singers, Mdoda confirmed that the production was renewed for two more seasons.  

She also lifted the lid that she is currently producing and shooting her very first international movie she couldn't reveal just as yet. "I have four years left on my contract with 947, so I'm not sure if I'll renew it or venture into television and film production. I guess we'll have to wait and see. 

Image: Supplied.

