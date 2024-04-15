The last remaining members of Dreamteam – Lusaso Ngcobo and Trevor Sineke – have ventured into radio as part of “expanding their horizons” as a musical duo.
The group has joined Luyanda Nkambule on her lifestyle show Saturday Groove on Gagasi FM. The show runs from 1pm to 4pm and the duo joins Nkambule in the last hour of the show where they play games and engage with listeners.
Dreamteam was initially formed by Ngcobo and his childhood friend Mthoko “Zulu” Mkhathini as a part of a hip-hop dance crew.
In 2011, they then formed a trio with Ngcobo’s older brother's friend, Sineke, 40. Their first gig as a trio was at a popular spot in Durban, De La Sol, and to their surprise, the crowd fell in love with their synergy as a group, which gave them enough courage to start performing as a group.
The trio then hit fame in 2013 after the release of their album The Blow Up, which birthed their smash song Tsekede. The song was such a hit even late mega artist AKA and fellow Durban-based music group Big Nuz featured on the remix which later became a summer anthem that year.
After six successful years, the trio broke up when Mkhathini, in 2018, chose to embark on his solo career, leaving Ngcobo and Sineke to keep the name of the group alive. Since then, the pair has been pushing their group’s music and offering.
“This has been a conversation we’ve been having for the past two years, but eventually for interest from Gagasi FM to join their family,” Ngcobo told Sowetan S Mag.
“We obviously had some interest in doing a podcast but because this offer came through and it’s within the radio space, we knew this opportunity would help us expand our horizons as a team… this is something different from us as Dreamteam.”
Dreamteam duo ventures into radio
Group promises fans more music this year
The remaining members, Ngcobo and Sineke, who both come from KwaZulu-Natal, had to fight tooth and nail to keep the name of the group alive after the exit of their main member, Dash, who has rebranded to Zulu Mkhathini.
“Being on radio is completely different from performing on stage. We had our very first broadcast last week Saturday where we were live from our event at uShaka Marine. We were pretty stressed out and worried because we had to manage to be on the show while keeping things running smoothly on stage as artists performed," said the 34-year-old.
“However, we managed and got the feedback that we did pretty well.”
While the duo's focus has been more on the events and radio space, Ngcobo promised his fans more music sometime this year.
“Obviously as a person, you don’t do something to stay in the same place. We will do the best we can to keep pushing our brand. With this radio addition, we hope that one day we will have our show… we just need to learn the radio game properly,” he adds.
“We’ve seen Siz n Scoop on YFM, Felix Hlophe, Tbo Touch, and DJ Fresh… there are a plethora of inspirational radio jocks that we as a team look up to.”
Despite their separation which nearly cost their popularity as a group, Ngcobo believes he and Sineke have managed to solidify who they are as a group in the South African entertainment industry.
“We’re a household name. People know who and what we are. They know the quality we bring… whether it’s through our music or hosting events,” he said.
“Sustaining our relevancy hasn’t been a challenge for us because we always have our eyes wide open to new opportunities and our ears on the group on what’s currently happening. Another thing we make sure to do is to continue setting trends that keep us out there.
“Trevor and I believe wholeheartedly in what we and we always keep the goal in mind which is to grow our brand.”
