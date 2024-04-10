Hungani Ndlovu: Life begins at 30

“My gosh, I’m turning 30! Ndi ne-stress!” Hungani Ndlovu muses, enlivened by the thought of throwing a street party to ring in the momentous occasion.

Grass carpets the barely visible paved pathway leading to the double-storey sliding doors of the Glow Studio on Oxford Road, Rivieria.

Sitting under the oak tree and looking out on the well-groomed garden, Ndlovu admires the imposing studio. “Our home is going to be like this soon,” he says — he and actress wife Stephanie Ndlovu (née Sandows) are busy renovating a 45-year-old property. “It’s my wife’s idea... If it were up to me, we would build from scratch.”

The multi-hyphenate star — he’s a dancer, actor, DJ, and digital-content creator — admits that being “born free” has come with privileges his parents were not afforded. “My life was very blessed, privileged, and filled with opportunities, but not without hardships,” he tells me. “What’s more interesting is seeing how my parents live now, based on their experiences before 1994 — it shows how people were conditioned during that period.”

Ndlovu credits watching his father manoeuvre in the business world with giving him the confidence to pioneer his own path. “I realised that acting only is not that lucrative,” he says. “Instead of complaining, I looked for opportunities in the world of entertainment and creation. In my quest not to shift industries and professions, I found myself doing different stuff that I enjoyed and that formed part of my being an entertainer.”

Although Ndlovu has reason to pop some champagne in honour of his accomplishments thus far, he admits that he has not been immune to the actor’s muselet of humble beginnings.