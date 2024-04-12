She will pilot this concept in the coming months through a concert she calls Gospel According To Jazz.
“My attempt is to merge both these genres, who according to me are quite similar,” she said. “In order to connect with jazz or gospel, you need to be in a pure state and frame of mind to comprehend the intricate sounds and melodies – but fortunately for me I can, and I want many others to feel the way I do.
“I want to break the stereotype that if you listen to jazz you won’t resonate much with gospel. We tend to box and limit ourselves on what we listen to and that shouldn’t be the case.”
Over 10 months ago, the sultry singer welcomed her first child, Owomusa Ziyana, with her husband Zolani Vusani.
As a working mother, Msomi is able to focus on her career, all thanks to her support system, her family and her husband.
This support also enables the passionate singer to prepare and gear up for her tour that’s set to kick off on April 26 at The Station Urban in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, she said.
The tour will feature artists such as Dumi Mkokstad, Jumbo, Malusi Mbokazi and Ithemba musical group as supporting acts.
“Motherhood has been a blessing to me... I’m enjoying it so much. I look at my daughter every day and I always get a sense that I want to be a good example to her,” said the dotting mother.
“Life after Idols has been amazing. I got to see who God is in my life and how He has helped save me from the lowest point of my life. All the blessings He gave me since leaving the show are true revelations that I am His favourite, hence I want people to feel the same way that I do through my music.
“I want people to know that God can help get them through any situation they’re in and to see His light in their lives.”
seemelam@sowetan.co.za
Sneziey Msomi plans to infuse jazz nuances in her gospel
‘This was a God-driven calling’
Image: Supplied.
Former Idols SA contestant Sneziey Msomi is carving her own path as a gospel artist and says she plans to infuse jazz nuances in her music.
The vocal powerhouse believes she has struck a balance between the two genres which she said both evoke spiritual awakening.
After closing the door on Idols SA in 2019, the 29-year-old managed to make a mark for herself while solidifying a footprint within the music industry.
“Singing gospel has always been my calling. It’s crazy how my career was launched on a pop singing competition but I ended up here. So, this was a God-driven calling,” she said.
“I believe God was merely launching me on a platform such as that one so that I can amass the supporters that I now have to help them hear his word.”
Msomi released her debut album three years ago, which earned her aSA Music Awards nomination.
In 2023, she made a return with her EP, Sibonga Umusa, which features a captivating live rendition of her 2020 breakthrough song, Izulu.
The season 15 runner-up first introduced herself as a jazz artist, she then transitioned to gospel, a move she doesn’t regret.
As someone from both worlds, blending both genres, she said, won't seem like a daunting task.
She will pilot this concept in the coming months through a concert she calls Gospel According To Jazz.
“My attempt is to merge both these genres, who according to me are quite similar,” she said. “In order to connect with jazz or gospel, you need to be in a pure state and frame of mind to comprehend the intricate sounds and melodies – but fortunately for me I can, and I want many others to feel the way I do.
“I want to break the stereotype that if you listen to jazz you won’t resonate much with gospel. We tend to box and limit ourselves on what we listen to and that shouldn’t be the case.”
Over 10 months ago, the sultry singer welcomed her first child, Owomusa Ziyana, with her husband Zolani Vusani.
As a working mother, Msomi is able to focus on her career, all thanks to her support system, her family and her husband.
This support also enables the passionate singer to prepare and gear up for her tour that’s set to kick off on April 26 at The Station Urban in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, she said.
The tour will feature artists such as Dumi Mkokstad, Jumbo, Malusi Mbokazi and Ithemba musical group as supporting acts.
“Motherhood has been a blessing to me... I’m enjoying it so much. I look at my daughter every day and I always get a sense that I want to be a good example to her,” said the dotting mother.
“Life after Idols has been amazing. I got to see who God is in my life and how He has helped save me from the lowest point of my life. All the blessings He gave me since leaving the show are true revelations that I am His favourite, hence I want people to feel the same way that I do through my music.
“I want people to know that God can help get them through any situation they’re in and to see His light in their lives.”
seemelam@sowetan.co.za
Sizwe Dhlomo officially takes over Kaya 959 breakfast
Check BBM... this is Rouge and Macmillan's love story
Zoë Modiga: This is 30
Nomalanga Shozi: Cheers to dirty 30
Blaqbee ventures into music with debut single Ndiyahamba (Gqi)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos