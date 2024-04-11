Looking to spread the medicine of healing through her work is yoga coach and art enthusiast Thando Grace. Grace is a temporary tenant at the Goodman Gallery, hosting her Yoga, Art & Coffeewellness classes at the iconic establishment in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Tiffany Lekuku, 30: wellbeing expert
Fitness coaches, experts ready to shake it off with festival goers
'They can expect great workouts, interactive spaces and unwinding areas'
Image: supplied
Welcome to Joburg’s fitness party!
Charge up your wellness and fitness game by taking inspiration from the Nike Well Festival.
The first-ever fitness party festival will be laying its global roots in Johannesburg with wellness-focused, super-charged, informative and entertaining sessions, spearheaded by the Nike Well Collective.
So, shake off that layered mink blanket, set aside your soup mug and activate your best wellness version of yourself.
With the guidance and expertise of the Nike Well Collective coaches and experts, it’s going to be a wellness party to remember. Coaches Thando Grace, Tiffany Lekuku and Zaakirah Kahlek share what to expect on Saturday.
Thando Grace, 24: yoga coach
Image: supplied
Looking to spread the medicine of healing through her work is yoga coach and art enthusiast Thando Grace. Grace is a temporary tenant at the Goodman Gallery, hosting her Yoga, Art & Coffeewellness classes at the iconic establishment in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
“I’ve always been into art and wanted an ‘in’ within the art scene. I wondered how I could bring my craft and art into one space. I pitched it to them [Goodman Gallery], and they loved the idea. It’s almost as though my work is being exhibited in the gallery,” she says.
Grace, along with a dynamic group of coaches and experts, will bring her charismatic wellness expertise to the Nike Well Festival this weekend.
“[Screams] It’s mind-blowing. The Nike Well Collective through the Nike Well Festival are game-changers. Nothing like this has been in Joburg – it's a game-changing event!”
Grace believes the festival goers can anticipate being blown away by the amazing talent of the collective and how relatable they are.
“The Well Collective is such a wild selection of people with different backgrounds, everyone is bringing their expertise – and I believe that's a wonderful way to reach everyone.
"There would be someone in the crowd looking at me thinking that’s more like me, and another person will be looking at another coach and say yeah, that’s more like me,” she says. “Expect a lot of energy, a wide variety of activities and so much fun.”
Tiffany Lekuku, 30: wellbeing expert
Image: supplied
Bringing good vibrations on the day is Nuru House founder and wellbeing expert Tiffany Lekuku. The modality of sound bathing will create a resonating experience that attendees will never forget.
“I’ll be doing the sound baths sessions which will be inclusive of a light guided meditation, light breathing to ground us into the space, education about the singing balls I would be using and the effects that they may experience after the session,” she says.
“I’ve had people say how they have felt physical healing in their body where they have experienced ailments, improved sleep, improved mental clarity and others have seen colours.
“On the day, people can look forward to the live podcast discussions that will be happening, The Sanctuary Chill. I think people will also love the group workout.”
Zaakirah Kahlek, 35: fitness expert
Image: supplied
Setting glutes on fire is athlete and fitness trainer Zaakirah Kahlek.
The founder and head trainer of Tribe Fitness Studio professes she has always approached fitness from a wellness perspective.
“Fitness as a holistic practice is not only lifting weights and trying to achieve a certain aesthetic but also focusing on how you eat, your mental health, recovery, sleep and the ability to move your body,” she says.
Kahlek, leading the Hyrox class at the Rhythm station, says festival goers can anticipate a party vibe atmosphere. “Nike Well Festival goers can expect great workouts, interactive spaces and unwinding areas for you to reconnect with yourself,” she says.
“Not forgetting, it's a festival after all, so it's going to be a party afterwards."
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
