SA filmmaker happy Beyoncé found inspiration in his flick

Durban-born filmmaker Michael Matthews, director of Five Fingers for Marseilles, says he's honoured for his neo-western film to be recognised as one of the inspirations for Beyoncé's new album Cowboy Carter.
The 2017 SA film, starring Vuyo Dabula, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Warren Masemola, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha and Mduduzi Mabaso, has been widely cited to have inspired the Grammy Award-winning American superstar's latest sonic venture, Cowboy Carter – her 27-track musical debut in the western genre.
The film was lassoed by the singer along with other films such as Urban Cowboy, The Hateful Eight, Space Cowboys, The Harder They Fall and Killers of the Flower Moon, serving as climatographic inspiration in which the films were screened during the recording process of the album.
The Texas Hold 'Em hit-maker approached each song as its own version of a re-imagined western film.
“It’s a huge honour to have made a mark on an artist as bold and innovative as Beyoncé, and to be included among filmmaking royalty like Tarantino and Scorsese,” said Matthews. “As well as to have South African film recognised in this way. The hope is that it leads to more eyes on the film around the world and on our incredible local films and filmmakers across the board.”
The film premiered at Toronto International Film festival in 2017 and won multiple SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) including best film and best film in African language at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2018.
"My process is that I typically have to experiment," Beyoncé said in a press statement. "I enjoy being open to having the freedom to get all aspects of things I love out and so, I worked on many songs. I recorded probably 100 songs. Once that is done, I can put the puzzle together and realise the consistencies and the common themes, and then create a solid body of work."
Five Fingers for Marseilles can be screened on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Showmax.
SA filmmaker happy Beyoncé found inspiration in his flick
Five Fingers for Marseilles premiered at Toronto International Film Festival
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Image: Mario Anzuoni
