Zoë Modiga: This is 30

“People think I’m a jazz artist and I’m not a jazz artist,” Zoë Modiga tells me as we relax on an old wooden bench under a tree and enjoy the cool shade.

“I’m just an artist being recognised in that space, having been a scholar of that space. There is more I have to offer in terms of the palette and landscape of sound,” Modiga continues after I ask about the biggest misconception about her.

If Lebo Mathosa, Nina Simone, Letta Mbulu, and Busi Mhlongo had a fantastical baby Frankenstein in the fictional world of scientist Dr Godwin Baxter (Poor Things), Modiga would probably be the pop-culture hybrid. Her sound has an underpinning fluidity that has mutated into an idiosyncratic mixture of Afro-pop, funk, rock, soul, new wave, and everything in between.

“I would describe it as African contemporary sound — it’s the different parts of what modern African music can be, Afrofuturistic music,” she says.

You haven’t experienced Modiga’s brilliance until you’ve seen her live. Simply put, Modiga is a beast on stage — super sexy, powerful, charismatic, and diva divine. She has the gift of taking her audience into a heightened trance-like state, then transporting them further than an odyssey into nirvana — let’s call it Zoë-land. Often, my reaction to her high-octane performances is just, “Who is that mythical creature on stage?”

“The person I become on stage is a heightened version of myself. It’s a God version of me,” she explains. “It’s not something that I naturally invite, but it feels like it’s conjured simply by being [on] the platform of the stage. Knowing what the stage is and what is required of me. When I perform, all I ask for is to be impactful and move people.”