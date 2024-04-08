Nomalanga Shozi: Cheers to dirty 30

“Thou shalt have big hair” is the mood when Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi steps on the set of her shoot. She immediately demands a beehive from hairdresser Saadique Ryklief. She’s the embodiment of the Northern Panhandle (located in the US state of West Virginia) saying “The bigger the hair, the closer to God.”

By her side is a bag filled with a variety of wigs and soon Ryklief starts working his magic. The challenge is clear: big hair everywhere — cue RuPaul’s Drag Race. Later when we sit down for a chat, Shozi puts it all in context.

Leading up to her 30th birthday in July, one of the ways she is reclaiming her power is by returning to her roots. And larger-than-life hair is what made Shozi a household name. When she entered showbiz in 2016, she stood out thanks to her poodle-puff Afro that rivalled Queen Charlotte’s towering ’do in Bridgerton. Shozi confesses that her hair evolution meant abandoning the Diana Ross-esque updo.

“I hated the fact that people thought that the hair made me — that’s why I disassociated myself from it. Everywhere I went, everyone wanted that big hair, but I wanted my face and voice to be more recognisable than my hair,” she says. “Now I want to celebrate it — for the longest time I felt chained by it and now it’s liberating.”

As a “born free”, Shozi’s hair choices at school were limited to a “neat” appearance: no fades, locs, braids, or natural Afros. She hated it.

“I was forced to cut my hair as a child. My parents shaved me bald until I was 18 and I rebelled. Hair has always been an identity thing for me. As Black people, hair is the way we express ourselves,” she says.