Tshego Koke is ready for "grootmaan things" as Channel O's newest face, having departed MTV Base after seven years.
Hailing from Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, the 33-year-old presenter became a household name after winning the coveted MTV Base VJ Search in 2017 – following in the footsteps of Nomuzi Mabena and Sizwe Dhlomo.
In the past seven years, Koke has emerged as a pop culture force by dominating TV screens, the music scene, fashion and fitness.
If his crisp street style, charisma and smooth demeanour was not enough to set him apart, last year he got his biggest stamp of approval when he won Most Popular TV Presenter at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
Koke's move sees him hosting new show SuperCulture on Channel O alongside Dimpho Mokgotho.
Tshego Koke ready to bring new 'culture' to TV
New Channel O presenter has earned his stripes
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
“I’m in a good space right now. Spiritually and mentally… I’m ready to take on a whole lot of things. I must say, it’s a good time to be Tshego Koke right now,” he said.
”A lot of thought went into this move. I came into MTV Base as a youngun who was learning the skillset of how to become a presenter. I was fixated on growing and mastering my craft. I just wanted to be the best at it.“
While the move came as a surprise to fans last week, for Koke it was a matter of time. “I may be moving to another TV channel but there’s a whole new world that I’m open to now and there’s a variety of shows that I’d like to dabble into. It’s not only going to be about the culture it might also be about sports,” he said.
“I’m open to these things now because I’m ready to carve a different path that best suits the age I’m in now. Sometimes as a person you need to come to a point where you tell yourself ‘I’m going to take a break from this’. At times we grow as artists and neglect your personal growth which I’m trying to ratify.
“[At that time] I knew I was not a news or sports reporter… I was all about the culture. You would find me in the streets immersed in all that we are about. I’ve always been okay with speaking siPitori on television and I’m glad people loved me for who I am and what I presented.”
Koke also hopes to continue shaking the fitness world.
“When I thought my life was going under, fitness was that thing that helped me get back up. So, I’d love to go back to being a fitness trainer and get into the health and fitness industry. I want to help people get into the best shape and health that they possibly can,” he said.
“Another thing that I’d like to accomplish is growing properly in the industry. I want to have a more polished brand. I’m ready for further growth in the industry.”
