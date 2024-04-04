×

Culture

Tshego Koke ready to bring new 'culture' to TV

New Channel O presenter has earned his stripes

04 April 2024 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Tshego Koke is thrilled for his next move on TV.
Image: Supplied.

Tshego Koke is ready for "grootmaan things" as Channel O's newest face, having departed MTV Base after seven years.

Hailing from Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, the 33-year-old presenter became a household name after winning the coveted MTV Base VJ Search in 2017 – following in the footsteps of Nomuzi Mabena and Sizwe Dhlomo.

In the past seven years, Koke has emerged as a pop culture force by dominating TV screens, the music scene, fashion and fitness.

If his crisp street style, charisma and smooth demeanour was not enough to set him apart, last year he got his biggest stamp of approval when he won Most Popular TV Presenter at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Koke's move sees him hosting new show SuperCulture on Channel O alongside Dimpho Mokgotho.

Image: Supplied.

“I’m in a good space right now. Spiritually and mentally… I’m ready to take on a whole lot of things. I must say, it’s a good time to be Tshego Koke right now,” he said. 

”A lot of thought went into this move. I came into MTV Base as a youngun who was learning the skillset of how to become a presenter. I was fixated on growing and mastering my craft. I just wanted to be the best at it.“

