What does the festive season mean to you?
It’s a celebration of what the year was. Whether it was challenging or rewarding, we celebrate regardless, and in a way, it’s to reflect on the fact that we’ve made it to the end of the year.
Besides gigging, what do you normally do during this time?
Since I started DJing in late 2009, I’ve never experienced what you call a “normal December”. I’m always gigging during this time. I’m either hopping from one aircraft to the other. I could do 50 to 60 shows during this period…. that’s how busy it gets for me but I enjoy it.
However, of late I prefer not to be in other countries because of the unmatched fun we have as South Africans. So, I’d rather gig in cities across the country.
What is your fondest festive season memory as a kid?
I have one solid memory from my legal years. I just turned 18 and my friends and I decided to end the year off at Bonza Bay Beach in East London, Eastern Cape. There used to be a park where people would gather and play music from the boot of their cars.
Since I was allowed to drive my mother’s car, my friends and I drove to Bonza Bay and I attended my very first six-to-six party – I was shocked at how much fun partying was, hence I decided to make a living out of it.
Tips for the festive season:
- Don’t drink and drive
- Be cautious enough not to land up in a hospital or jail
- Rather de-escalate a situation instead of escalating it
- Adhere to groove etiquette: contribute when friends have called you, respect their time, and respect those around you
- Pay for all your bills (rent, school fees, etc) before partying or going to groove. January is quite a long month.
- Most importantly, enjoy yourself responsibly this festive season.
There's no other place that gives you that festive feeling like SA – DJ PH
‘We’re such a celebratory country’
Image: Supplied.
Ke Dezemba Bosso!
But be party responsible. That's the message of positivity that music maestro DJ PH is spreading this festive season.
Real name Phind’Gcobe Madubela, the Eastern Cape-born DJ has amassed great success in the South African music industry in the last 10 years.
From his first six-to-six bash party experience as an 18-year-old matriculant to being able to bring the party to people by gigging all over the world, his career continues to skyrocket.
Now the 36-year-old plans to take over Mauritius.
What’s the one thing you love about the festive season?
I’ve played all around the world and I can safely say there’s no other place that gives you that festive feeling like SA. I’ve experienced European summer and other continents and those places still don’t live up to the full authenticity of what December should be like.
In SA, we dance, we get together and have fun during this time. We’re such a celebratory country and at times when I spend the peak of the year in another country, I tend to be disappointed because the vibe isn’t the same as SA’s.
Travelling in Kigali- home away from home
What does the festive season mean to you?
It’s a celebration of what the year was. Whether it was challenging or rewarding, we celebrate regardless, and in a way, it’s to reflect on the fact that we’ve made it to the end of the year.
Besides gigging, what do you normally do during this time?
Since I started DJing in late 2009, I’ve never experienced what you call a “normal December”. I’m always gigging during this time. I’m either hopping from one aircraft to the other. I could do 50 to 60 shows during this period…. that’s how busy it gets for me but I enjoy it.
However, of late I prefer not to be in other countries because of the unmatched fun we have as South Africans. So, I’d rather gig in cities across the country.
What is your fondest festive season memory as a kid?
I have one solid memory from my legal years. I just turned 18 and my friends and I decided to end the year off at Bonza Bay Beach in East London, Eastern Cape. There used to be a park where people would gather and play music from the boot of their cars.
Since I was allowed to drive my mother’s car, my friends and I drove to Bonza Bay and I attended my very first six-to-six party – I was shocked at how much fun partying was, hence I decided to make a living out of it.
Tips for the festive season:
Nakhane’s eclectic show has audience hypnotised
More South Africans turn to homegrown sound to serenade their souls – Spotify
Themba Mbuyisa remains Mzansi’s in-demand young creative talents of his generation
Bright day for Eldos as Harvey scoops Miss Soweto crown
Samkelo Ndlovu back as Minky on Adulting after break
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos