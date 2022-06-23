Shimza pauses international tour to attend DStv awards

Shimza is pausing his international tour this weekend to attend in person the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, where he is nodded.

The 33-year-old musician doesn't take his Favourite DJ nomination lightly, especially since he's the only non-amapiano artist to receive a nod in the category. Real name Ashley Raphala, he will on Saturday duke it out with Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, Major League DJz and De Mthuda.

I connected with the Tembisa-born star on the phone in Morocco, where he informs me that he will land on home soil on Saturday morning.

Shimza's global tour in the last three months has taken him to all corners of the world including Saint Tropez, Madrid, Ibiza, Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam. He will next stop in Greece, Germany, Egypt and Portugal.

“The reason why these awards mean so much to me is because I’m the only DJ that doesn’t play amapiano who’s nominated in that category – that says something about how people see me,” Shimza says.

“Not only that but the fact that Mzansi gets to vote and choose who they want to win. Even though I’m still on an international tour, months ago I made sure that my team adjusts my gig schedule to allow me to attend the awards. I’ve got high hopes that I win.”