Bright day for Eldos as Harvey scoops Miss Soweto crown

Paige Harvey was crowned the 44th Miss Soweto on the eve of her 20th birthday on Saturday night at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto.
Hailing from Eldorado Park, Harvey was an audience favourite, with her family and friends coming out in big numbers to support her. They filled the auditorium with roaring and deafening applause every time she ascended the stage, culminating in them singing her happy birthday once she was named Miss Soweto 2023.
The international relations and political studies undergraduate follows in the footsteps of past winners Basetsana Kumalo, Augustine Masilela-Chuene, Lerato Kganyago, Tsakane Sono and Ludina Ngwenya.
Speaking to Sowetan after attending Sunday church service, the newly titled Miss Soweto expressed the hardship of growing up in a community rife with drug abuse and how her win is an answered prayer.
“For someone growing up in hardships and amidst drug abuse, winning means breaking free from those challenges. It involves overcoming adversity, pursuing education, building a stable life and breaking the cycle of negative influences. This victory represents resilience and personal growth,” Harvey said.
“I believe this title could be used to highlight individuals who excel in the awareness of drug and alcohol abuse, youth development, mental health advocacy and community development. I believe this could shift the focus beyond traditional beauty standards and place importance on the positive impact titleholders can make in specific areas of societal development.”
Harvey’s mother Lee-Ann said she was proud of her daughter.
“This has been a very difficult and tiring pageant for Paige, and as a mom, she has put a lot of pressure on me. She’s my daughter, I’m her pageant mom. We do everything together,” Lee-Ann said.
“Paige has put her all into this and she deserved it. I know she can do what needs to be done with this title and not take advantage of it.
“We come from Eldorado Park, better known for its drug abuse and Paige is an advocate for trying to assist people who suffer from substance abuse. She would say to me, ‘mom, even if I don’t win, it’s the journey, bonds, leadership skills I’m going to learn’. I’m happy for her.”
The first princess title was scooped by 24-year-old Lethaukuthula Maseko of Jabulani and second princess by 22-year-old Nhlankanipho Mkongi from Diepkloof.
Expresso presenter Thabiso Makhubela returned as host, joined by Metro FM's Kganyago, who reiterated how winning the pageant launched her entertainment career in 2004. Miss Soweto 2016 Nthabiseng Kgase hosted the red carpet for the pre-recorded show set to air on Soweto TV on December 9.
Sowetan S Mag editor, Emmanuel Tjiya, returned as judge for a third year in a row. He was joined by TV/radio personality Bridget Masinga, former fashion and beauty editor Grace Mantjiu as well as Kicks Sportswear founder Sammy Mhaule.
The night saw explosive performances by amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela and gospel superstar Bucy Radebe.
Headlined by sponsor White Star Super Maize Meal, the pageant continued to be passionate about empowering young women and uplifting communities they represent.
Bright day for Eldos as Harvey scoops Miss Soweto crown
‘This victory represents resilience and personal growth’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
