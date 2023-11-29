×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

More South Africans turn to homegrown sound to serenade their souls – Spotify

29 November 2023 - 18:12
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
DJ and record producer Tyler ICU.
DJ and record producer Tyler ICU.
Image: Supplied.

More South Africans listened to homegrown sound this year, jumping by 101% in comparison to 2022, with unsurprisingly Tyler ICU’s smash hit Mnike being the most-listened to song of 2023.

That is according to global streaming service Spotify’s year-end report. The report further shows that nine out of the top 10 most popular songs in Mzansi were local, which is a huge improvement compared to the last two years where listening patterns were dominated by international songs.

Lady Amar’s Hamba Juba was the second most-streamed song in SA, followed by Soa Mattrix’s Mina Nawe, DJ Stokie’s Awukhuzeki, 2Point1’s Stimela and Mas Musiq’s Gangnam Style.

“The South African music industry is evolving and growing with every song released. We are glad to see the local creators resonating with South African users,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify sub-saharan Africa’s head of music.

However, Canadian rapper Drake topped the list of most-streamed artists in SA in a ranking that is heavily dominated by international acts. Trailing Drake in the second and third spots are Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa respectively. From there, the top 10 is completed by international musicians The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Travis Scott and SZA.

SZA’s SOS, nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, was named most-streamed album in SA. Kelvin Momo’s Amukelani, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, AKA’s Mass Country and Drake’s Her Loss complete the top five. Sjava’s album Isibuko made the eighth spot, while Ukhamba by Inkabi Zezwe (collaborative project between Big Zulu and Sjava) made the 10th spot.

Limpopo’s finest Master KG scored first place in the list of Top Exported SA Artists; followed by Black Coffee, Nomcebo Zikode, DJ Maphorisa, Lebo M, The Kiffness, Lucky Dube, Will Linley, Kabza De Small and Nasty C.

In terms of podcasts, the most-streamed and retaining the top spot was Podcast and Chill with MacG, followed by Vusi Thembekwayo’s VT Podcast Ideas That Matter and Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba.

The king of squats: Nkululeko Dlamini

The product of his signature squat routine scored with maskandi music, Nkululeko Zane Dlamini’s incredibly toned thighs and glorious glutes — ...
S Mag
13 hours ago

Hellen Motsuki: La femme fatale

Everywhere leading lady Hellen Motsuki goes she is met with adoring fans shouting “Melita!” Her femme-fatale onscreen persona has rocked Mzansi in ...
S Mag
2 days ago

Prince Grootboom steps up and turns on the heat

Once he jumps onto set, he charms everyone with his dance moves and photographs like a dream. Frame after frame, he’s serving magic, wrapping up his ...
S Mag
2 days ago

2Point1 amapiano duo say winning two Samas is surreal

If you’re wondering where the heatwave is coming from? 2Point1 is the answer.
S Mag
1 week ago

Skomota tickled pink by Samas birthday surprise

Viral sensation Skomoto turned 21 in style by stealing the show at the 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) when Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi brought ...
S Mag
1 week ago

DJ Sabby and Nomalanga 'The Flame' Shozi picked as hosts of 29th Samas

Metro FM’s DJ Sabby and Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi will have the honour of hosting the 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) on Saturday night.
S Mag
1 week ago

Makhadzi’s backup dancer Melita Ramokgosi wants to step up her career

Having recently gone viral, Melita Ramokgosi, renowned as Makhadzi’s backup dancer, plans to seize the moment and step up her entertainment career.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct