DJ Sabby and Nomalanga 'The Flame' Shozi picked as hosts of 29th Samas

Metro FM’s DJ Sabby and Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi will have the honour of hosting the 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) on Saturday night.
Former SMag cover star Hope Mbhele, currently appearing in daily drama Umkhokha, will be joined by her former Uzalo co-star Thuthuka Mthembu in hosting the red carpet at the SunBet Arena, in Menlyn, Pretoria.
The awards will air live on SABC 1, following the now-cancelled KwaZulu-Natal provincial government funding that amounted to a whopping R28m.
Previous Samas hosts include Nomzamo Mbatha, Bonang Matheba, Bob Mabena, HHP, Trevor Noah, Melanie Bala, Kabelo Mabalane, Phat Joe, Somizi Mhlongo, Nandi Madida, Lawrence Maleka and Thando Thabethe
Former Y on-air personality DJ Sabby is a luminary in African urban youth culture. His voice and passion for music has seen him host Bonisanani, Unplugged, Clash of the Choirs SA and his biggest gig to date, Metro FM breakfast show.
Shozi, a former Gagasi FM presenter, rose to fame with acting roles on Rhythm City and Roomies. She has also become a household name as presenter on BET Africa, with her highest acclaim including covering the 2018 BET Soul Train Awards red carpet in the US.
“DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi are a dynamic duo impeccably positioned to ignite Sama 29. Their infectious energy, magnetic charisma and profound connections within the South African entertainment landscape seamlessly align with the spirit of Sama 29,” said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of Samas organisers Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).
Mbhele has also acted in Ehostela and Shaka iLembe. She was the presenter of SABC 1 music show Issa Vibe and launched her career on Gagasi FM.
“Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu embody our philosophy of giving young fresh practitioners a platform to showcase their excellence. Curated meticulously, we have no doubt that these four will elevate the Sama experience to unprecedented heights,” said Sibisi.
Grammy winners Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode have been announced as the recipients of the International Achievement Awards.
“These awards symbolise a celebration of excellence and a tribute to these artists’ remarkable contributions to our music industry. SA has always had such a distinct sound that the world draws inspiration from. These artists continue to carry the African musical narrative forward and transcend the globe,” Sibisi said.
“With great excitement and pride, we present these awards to truly deserving recipients, recognising their enduring impact and global recognition. We see you, we hear you.”
Rappers KO and AKA lead the nomination pack for this year’s awards.
RiSA has partnered with music concert Africa Fest, for this year’s awards, which features a star-studded amapiano line-up. The inaugural music festival will serve as the official after-party.
The festival line-up includes Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Nkosazana Daughter, Uncle Waffles, Mas MusiQ, Sam Deep, DJ Stokie and Lesego M.
DJ Sabby and Nomalanga 'The Flame' Shozi picked as hosts of 29th Samas
Mbhele, Mthembu set to man the red carpet
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: Themba Mokase
