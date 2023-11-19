“I often would speak about Makhadzi on my podcast. I adore her and seeing that I had a birthday coming up, I reached out to her through my podcast and asked her to come to my birthday party, which took place yesterday,” he said.
Skomota tickled pink by Samas birthday surprise
Young dance sensation shares stage with his idol Makhadzi
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Viral sensation Skomota turned 21 in style by stealing the show at the 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) when Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi brought him as a surprise guest act during her high-octane closing performance on Saturday night.
Real name Thabang Sefala, the 21-year-old sparked a social media frenzy in recent weeks with his quirky dance moves. This has resulted in the “Skomota dance challenge” gaining momentum on social media platforms like TikTok, with famous names such as Oscar Mbo and Limpopo Boy giving the challenge a try.
Lo and behold on stage was Skomota with Makhadzi as she closed the show that was broadcast live on SABC 1 from the SunBet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria.
Skomota told Sowetan that being on stage with Makhadzi was the best birthday gift he could have asked for.
Image: supplied
“I often would speak about Makhadzi on my podcast. I adore her and seeing that I had a birthday coming up, I reached out to her through my podcast and asked her to come to my birthday party, which took place yesterday,” he said.
“I later got a reply from her saying she was keen to come to my party and, as my birthday surprise and gift, she asked me if I’d be keen to join her on stage. I felt like crying. I couldn’t believe that the person I love and adore asked me to stand close to her on one of the country’s biggest stages.”
Skomota is from the small village of Ga-Mampa, outside of Lebowakgomo in Limpopo. He and his younger sister lost their parents at a young age, leaving him as the breadwinner.
“I was over the moon the whole time I was on stage. Not everyone gets such an opportunity, especially someone like me – that moment felt so special,” he said.
“I’ve always loved dancing since I was young. It makes me happy to see how people love my dance moves and how well they’ve incorporated it on social media.”
With Nomalanga Shozi and DJ Sabby as hosts, other performers of the night included Maglera Doe Boy, 25k, Blxckie, Msaki, Kabza De Small, Mörda, Sjava, Langa Mavuso and Thato Saul. Actors Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu hosted the red carpet and backstage interviews.
Ntokozo Mbambo was the big winner of the night, walking away with Album of the Year, Female Artist of The Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album.
Other big winners included K.O, AKA, Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa and 2Point1.
“First and foremost I want to thank and acknowledge Jesus Christ, my Lord and saviour. He is the reason I’m blessed to live out my passion,” said Mbambo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“I’m overjoyed, I’m excited, I’m appreciative of the skill, dedication and support around me. I want to thank my record label, Koko Records, my management company, WyzMedia, and all the many talented musicians and singers who’ve poured of themselves into the album.”
Most of the awards were hosted in a non-televised ceremony on Friday afternoon. Winners included Sjava, Nduduzo Makhathini, Mörda, Nathi, Manana, Lloyiso, Kwesta, Kabza de Small, Khuzani, AKA, Dumi Mkokstad, DJ Lag, Desire Marea, Elaine and Louise Carver.
“Kiernan [Forbes] was always so proud of his materials, sonic identity and often mused that he was the best sounding rapper in the history of SA hip hop,” engineer Robin Kohl told Sowetan after winning Best Engineered Album for AKA’s posthumous album Mass Country.
“I had never met someone so obsessed with detail, which made our relationship simultaneously hard and rewarding. Four albums together and a relationship of over 10 years, this win is bittersweet and is our proudest mutual moment. Here is to you brother, after so many years and projects we finally got one of the awards you coveted greatly. Thank you for gifting us with your talent and time.”
