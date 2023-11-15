×

Culture

Makhadzi’s backup dancer Melita Ramokgosi wants to step up her career

Ramokgosi’s video of her dancing went viral on social media recently

15 November 2023 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Melita Ramokgosi hopes to take her dancing career to greater heights after her viral video.
Image: Supplied.

Having recently gone viral, Melita Ramokgosi, renowned as Makhadzi’s backup dancer, plans to seize the moment and step up her entertainment career. 

The 33-year-old from Sebokeng in Vereeniging has been showered with love on social media in a recent dancing video clip with even Lerato Kganyago and Masasa Mbangeni joining her fan club.

Ramokgosi’s impressive résumé also includes doing backup dancing for Chris Brown, Tyla, Moonchild Sanelly, Sho Madjozi, Mafikizolo and Boom Shaka. 

“That video was taken two weeks ago in KwaMashu, Durban. We decided to chill at a restaurant a day after a gig. I intended to have fun, nothing more. Since the venue we were at was empty and boring, we decided to have fun as the DJ played music,” Ramokgosi said.

“I saw people taking videos of me dancing but because it’s the norm, I didn’t think too much of it, I kept on dancing. Little did I know that this video would bring me so much attention.”

Image: Supplied.

Ramokgosi has been a dancer for 13 years and although she’s danced alongside big names in the industry, she has been yearning for her big break.

“I used to go to places to get my face and name known because professional dancers are not taken seriously in SA, breaking through is one of the hardest things,” she said. 

“As dancers, we normally get gigs through the artists we’re working for and not necessarily on our own. It’s also hard to make money in this industry because most of us don’t have a huge following on social media,  which results in us not being booked enough. However, I want to be the first professional dancer to change that narrative.” 

Ramokgosi has been dancing alongside the Limpopo dance queen for the past two years. She is a versatile dancer, who possesses hip-hop, bacardi, amapiano and gqom moves.

“Makhadzi actually sent me a direct message on social media. She first saw me dancing for Moonchild when she was opening for the UK band group, Gorillaz, in Europe. She told me how impressed she was by my dancing and asked that I come and work with her,” she said.

“I said ‘yes’ and I must say, touring with Makhadzi has been both fun and eye-opening. Whenever I post videos of us, people comment asking whether we’re sisters. 

“One thing I’ve learned from Makhadzi is how she takes her craft seriously and I’m glad to be working with someone who believes in me and hopes to see me grow as a dancer.” 

Ramokgosi describes herself as a “prayer warrior” and she sees her somewhat sudden rise to stardom as “God’s timing”. 

“I can’t be a backup dancer forever, I want to see myself front and centre, performing to people who've paid to watch me dance,” she said. 

“When I was dancing on tour with Chris Brown earlier this year, he told me how amazing I was and how I should never stop what I do. To hear that come from someone as big as him motivated me to keep on pushing towards my ultimate goal.” 

