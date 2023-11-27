Prince Grootboom steps up and turns on the heat

Prince Grootboom’s arrival for his cover shoot sparks a cheerful welcome from his Jiva! co-star Noxolo Dlamini. Soon, the Santorini-inspired poolside at Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel in Houghton is abuzz with pleasantries and laughter. The dancer-cum-actor is an instant hit with the production crew.

Once he jumps onto set, he charms everyone with his dance moves and photographs like a dream. Frame after frame, he’s serving magic, wrapping up his shoot in an impressive 45 minutes.

“Dancing will forever be my first love; however, don’t make me choose between dancing and acting. If it weren’t for dancing, none of this would be happening,” he says.

But it’s acting that has made Grootboom the one to watch. With the success of Netflix’s risqué drama series Fatal Seduction in July, the 25-year-old has become an object of affection for many viewers. His portrayal of Casanova Jacob Tau has garnered the attention of Mzansi. Who can forget the sexy promo material for the show featuring his perfectly contoured arms and sculptured shoulders between the sheets with co-star Kgomotso Christopher? The visual quickly went viral.

When I corner him about being a heartthrob, Grootboom exhales and then grins. “The attention has been crazy. I spend a large chunk of my time indoors. Yesterday, I was at a friend’s birthday but couldn’t stay long because of the fans. It was my first time out as ‘Jacob’ and people were going nuts. I’m enjoying it, though. People appreciating what I’m doing means I’m doing a good job.”

Fans gushing over ‘Jacob’ in public is something those close to Grootboom know all too well and about which his girlfriend of seven months constantly teases him. Sorry, he is taken!

“The first couple of intimate scenes were uncomfortable. However, after a couple of weeks’ shooting, I got comfortable. It was always a closed set, which added to the comfort and safety when shooting nude,” Grootboom says of filming the show’s hot love scenes. “We rehearsed all the sex scenes two weeks prior to shooting. Kate Lush and her team of intimacy coordinators would fly in and help. We had to give our consent before we started shooting and wardrobe would be on standby, waiting to cover us after we were done. They wanted everyone to be safe. It was a beautiful seven months, and I would do it again.”