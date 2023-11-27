Hellen Motsuki: La femme fatale

Motsuki is nothing like Melita. For starters, she is happily married and her husband accompanied her on set. In preparing to play Melita, she relied on a lot of research and the assistance of an acting coach on set.

“I needed help, in particular with the romantic side of her, because when she was first introduced she was a humble and focused career woman who didn’t have time for men,” she remembers. “When they switched to her being a homewrecker, it took a lot of work. I have been married for such a long time and have forgotten how to even flirt. I had to practise on my husband and use puppy eyes. As a married woman I had to understand that a woman like Melita feels no guilt.”

Motsuki views playing magazine editor Nadia on Generations as a necessary learning curve. Although the character she played for over three years failed to take off, she will forever be grateful for the opportunity. She also played the resident lawyer on the SABC 2 drama Muvhango and had stints on telenovela The Queen and Wandile Molebatsi’s film Tooth and Nails: A Gospel Music Story, playing a character similar to Melita.

“Generations was my university. Even after I was done with my scenes, I wouldn’t go home. I would ask questions and was so curious about how the production worked behind the scenes,” she says.

Born in Lephalale, Motsuki was encouraged to follow a career in engineering, medicine or teaching. Her parents forbid a career in entertainment, as they felt it wasn’t sustainable. So, after high school, she pursued a degree in psychology, but eventually dropped out and secretly joined an acting agency, which was how she ended up on Generations.

That role helped her convince her parents to let her follow her passion. “I’ve always been a performer — even when I was young I’d stand in front of the TV and demand that my parents watch me instead,” she says. “In-between my studies, I worked at Home Affairs and was bored behind the keyboard. Instead, I Googled how to break into the industry or looked at celebrities.”

She is the youngest of three girls and her parents are divorced. “I value and commend them so much. They were married and then got divorced, but they were still best friends, I never experienced any rivalry,” she says.

Motsuki declined to comment on her marriage, only saying when the topic came up: “I’m happily married. What I have is so beautiful and I try to protect it from the public.”

She was much more open talking about her seven-year-old son. “Motherhood is so challenging. He is more like me and speaks his mind, like me. It is challenging, because we get into a lot of arguments,” she says. “But I’m enjoying it and I would do it all over again. The most beautiful thing about motherhood is to do it when you are ready. I was ready. We spoke about it, we enjoyed ourselves first, and waited until we were ready. We planned everything and he’s such a blessing.”

The future is bright for Motsuki, who is praying for acting opportunities that offer her a chance to show her range — from action to rom-coms and more.