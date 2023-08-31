×

Culture

Newcomer Lehlohonolo Mayeza realises his dream as he appears on Outlaws

‘Acting with industry giants is the best experience ever’

31 August 2023 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Lehlohonolo Mayeza is ready to take the acting industry by storm.
Lehlohonolo Mayeza is ready to take the acting industry by storm.
Image: Supplied

Get better acquainted with the name Lehlohonolo Mayeza because when the anticipated local show Outlaws premieres next month, the Lesotho-born actor is going to be the name on everyone’s lips.

Billed as Mzansi’s first contemporary Western series, the Showmax original is produced by Tshedza Pictures – the creators of The River, Gqeberha: The Empire, The Republic and Adulting.

Fresh-faced Mayeza leads the ensemble cast of Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku (Reyka), Thembinkosi Mthembu (AdultingShaka iLembe, The River), Siyabonga Shibe (Is’thunziThe Wife, Uzalo), Nolwazi Shange (Scandal!, Mzali Wami) and Mmabatho Mogomotsi (Yizo Yizo, Muvhango, Rhythm City).

“I am really over the moon about my TV debut [on South African screens]... this is a great achievement for me, it’s practically a dream that came true. I’m super excited about this breakthrough into the acting industry,” said the 32-year-old actor. 

“I auditioned for the role last November but I only knew in January that I got the role.

“This is not my first time on TV though. I have been on screen several times here in my country Lesotho but nothing as big as this.”

The series depicts two families who are at war with each other – the Zulu cattle-farming Biyela clan and the Basotho cattle-raiding Ts’eoles. It is premised on the border between Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal.

The cast of Showmax's new series the Outlaws.
The cast of Showmax's new series the Outlaws.
Image: Supplied.

“I play the role of Leruo, a Mosotho man in his early 30s, he does not know much about urban life, for he has been raised in the mountains of Lesotho where his late father left him a legacy to keep,” said Mayeza.

“His ruling order of the day is to steal Zulu cattle but still keeps in mind not to kill or hurt people. Leruo is an intelligent man who does not like talking too much. He is very focused, over-protective of his loved ones and an incredible problem solver. 

“More often than not, he makes decisions with a very clear mind just to stay on top of the game. Leruo loves and respects his mother more than anything in the world and despite all that he is, he’s very cunning and finds pleasure in using women for pleasure, but eventually falls for a foreign girl and that changes him into something he is totally not.”

Mayeza is based in Lesotho, he had to travel to SA, to shoot the series – an experience he found very thrilling.

“The most memorable moment I will never ever forget is the first day on set, the warm welcome I got from cast and crew, they treated me so special, I even burst into tears because it was in a foreign land,” he said. 

“Seeing legends who I grew up looking up to and now rubbing shoulders with them was an extreme moment for me.

“Acting with industry giants is the best experience ever of my life. I must say I worked with very humble people, so welcoming and patient and I really enjoyed every moment of being on set.”

Mayeza started acting in 2017 while studying film production for his second year at Limkokwing University.

“I  think I am ready for the fame… I have mentally and emotionally prepared for this and I knew this moment would definitely come,” he said.  

“The thing people are going to be surprised the most about my character is how culturally based he is. I think this is the first time people will be seeing this kind of a storyline and there is much to learn in this story as it is western.”

Image: Supplied

