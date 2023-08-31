×

South Africa

Multiple fatalities as fire guts building in Joburg CBD

By TimesLIVE - 31 August 2023 - 06:55

A fire broke out overnight in a building in Johannesburg's city centre, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said early on Thursday that 18 people had been confirmed dead and 43 were injured.

“The search and recovery continues,” he said.

The building is on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets.

TimesLIVE

Father of three kids who died in shack fire 'won't forgive'

“I will never forgive them. They must rot in jail.”
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Fire engulfs building in Cape Town CBD

One person sustained third-degree burns and residents had to be evacuated after a building caught on fire in the Cape Town CBD on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Five children perish in shack fire while mothers out 'drinking at tavern'

Two sisters were taken in by police for questioning after their five children, allegedly left alone overnight, burnt beyond recognition at an ...
News
3 days ago

