Joy of Jazz celebrates 25 years with 50 top class acts
Musicians from 10 countries evidence of the event's influence
How do you honour 25 milestone years of Joy of Jazz? The answer is loaded, but the short and simple response is with 50 top-rated musicians from more than 10 countries.
The 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz on Wednesday night announced their star-studded line-up at the The Galleria in Kramerville, Sandton. This premier jazz festival will stage over two nights on September 27 and 28 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
The line-up includes Grammy winner Chris Botti, English trumpeter Matthew Halsall, Mzansi’s very own Feya Faku, US-based pianist Kenny Banks Jr, Cuban artist Chucho Valdés (seven-time Grammy winner), Japanese keyboardist Keiko Matsui and SA opera musician Sibongile Mngoma.
“We are heartened and energised by the milestone of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz turning 25 years,” said Mantwa Chinoamadi, producer of Joy of Jazz.
“We have been blessed to consistently showcase the best in class jazz and lifestyle from South Africa and the world.
“It underscores the festival not only as a premier jazz event on the African continent, but as a destination event that also drives economic and cultural development in the city and the region. This is an important contribution we wish to grow and deepen into the future.”
Other artists featured on the line-up include Victor Masondo, Darren English, Nokukhanya Dlamini, Sibusiso Mashiloane, Mandisi Dyantyis, Siparia Deltones, Tutu Puoane, Fatoumata Diawara, Lizz Wright, Brenda Mtambo, Spha Mdlalose, Mimi Mtshali, Jéssica Pina, Sven Rozier, Ellister van der Molen, Maleh, Mpumi Dhlamini and Karén Devroop.
There will also be a tribute for the late Oliver Mtukudzi by Samantha Mtukudzi, Maduvha Madima, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Mbeu, while Thandiswa Mzwai will perform her new album Sankofa, reuniting with the Senegalese band that she originally recorded with.
Completing the line-up are Mi Casa, Mafikizolo, iPhupho L'ka Biko, Vusi Nova, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Ihashi Elimhlophe, Lulo Cafe, DJ Kenzhero and Tha_Muzik.
“The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz has been the harmonious heartbeat of our corporate narrative for several years, and its 25th-year celebration promises to be a memorable occasion,” said Bonga Sebesho, group head of sponsorships at Standard Bank.
“This platform reflects our devotion to creativity, inclusivity, growth and diversity as Africa's largest bank with a longstanding tradition in the arts.
“Standard Bank Joy of Jazz not only celebrates the rich tapestry of jazz, but it has also served as a catalyst for cultural exchanges that promote camaraderie through the universal language of music.”
