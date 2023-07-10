×

I defied my family to thwasa – Ziphozam

Church made being a ‘good Christian’ impossible

By Zipho Dolamo - 10 July 2023 - 07:52

Going against the grain is my default setting. Even when I do not need to be oppositional and defiant, I will be.

My decision to undergo intwaso (initiation) regardless of my somewhat oppositional Christian upbringing is consistent with my nature. I am certain that those who truly know me would have fully known that given the choice between colonial Christian practice and traditional African spirituality, I’d go the traditional African route.  ..

