Fifi Cooper on starting her own record label, touring Africa and a new single

Motlogeleng is dedicated to 'African women and their kings'

Multi-award winning hip-hop artist Fifi Cooper has weathered many a storm since she plunged into the limelight 10 years ago and is now ready to take on Africa by storm.



Known as Motswako’s first lady, Fifi Cooper who learned things the hard way, was forced to start her own recording label Mocooper Records following her contractual strife with Ambitiouz Records...