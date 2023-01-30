×

Entertainment

Senegalese film to open Joburg Film Festival

Xalé tells story of pair of young twins' growing pains

30 January 2023 - 18:10
A Senegalese film Xalé will officially open at the Joburg Film Festival that starts on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/victor217

Senegalese film Xalé will open the Joburg Film Festival which is set to start on Tuesday.

Xalé is a story about the upbringing of 15-year-old twins Awa and Adama, who live on the outskirts of Dakar, the capital city of Senegal.

After the death of their grandmother they move in with their uncle Atoumane. The Senegalese feature film had a world premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2022.

Directed by Moussa Sène Absa, Xalé (which means child in Wolof) fuses melodrama with traditional storytelling modes.

The film will be screened alongside 59 other films from over 35 countries across the globe until February 5.

Festival screenings will happen at different cinemas.

Chief acting marketing officer at Brand SA, Mpumi Mabuza, said: “Film is a powerful platform that enables us to tell our stories, and export them to the world at large, in order to raise awareness and shape conversations to celebrate our successes and bring about change where necessary.

"In addition, the SA film industry is a significant contributor to the growth of the economy through job creation and sustainability, skills development and transfer and increased employee and household income. It is a sector that simultaneously promotes the country and contributes to its prosperity.” 

Mabuza said it was important to strengthen the film and entertainment industry.

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

