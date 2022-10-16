On the red carpet, Sowetan SMag spotted media personality Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha wearing a drop-dead gorgeous couture-inspired look. The Wife Showmax actor Mbalenhle Mavimbela in a dashing black and grey long dress, and rapper Boity Thulo pushed the fashion envelope with her stunning bright pink gown.
“Otiz Seflo and I wanted to do something different seeing that the theme is ball gowns and sneakers. We went for the old school Victoria Beckham and some 60s vibe, just living on the edge with the sparkling crown to match,” Shosha said to describe her look.
Mavimbela, on the other hand, described her red carpet look as “African chic”. “I wanted to be an African queen while representing strong South African women at the same time. My look is a touch of African couture that I paired with a pair of black Drip Footwear sneakers,” she explains.
Thulo said she intends to take more risks with her fashion look much like the gown she wore last night. “I am dressed by Otiz Seflo, he’s such a brilliant mind. We wanted to do something edgy and bold and because I wanted to try something different with my fashion, this is the result!”
Everything I’ve done is marvelled upon... I thank Lord, says Abigail Kubeka after Lifetime Achievement award
Veteran actor, singer honoured at Basadi in Music Awards
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Veteran actor and singer Abigail Kubeka says being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the first inaugural Basadi in Music Awards is the highlight of her illustrious career.
The veteran singer shared these sentiments during her acceptance speech at the award ceremony that took place on Saturday night at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Kubeka and princess of the nation Yvonne Chaka Chaka were recipients of the same award.
“I thought I’ve had wonderful days. I’ve seen successful days and met great people but this moment seems to be the very best of them all. When we started in this industry it was as if we didn’t know what else to do. We were just drunk by the music – but as you see me today, everything that I’ve done is marvelled upon and I thank the Lord for that,” said the veteran entertainer.
Image: Masi Losi
“What saddens me most is that the people I looked up to and learnt from in the music industry are no longer here but I know spiritually they are here with us. I am very proud of seeing all of this acknowledgement take place.
“I brought Yvonne (Chaka Chaka) up. We did a show in 1981 when she was a young schoolgirl. She used to come to my house from school to coach her on her presenting skills for a show she did called Sugar Shack.
"I groomed her and look at her today. I would also like to thank the CEO and founder of these awards Hloni Modise who first approached me with the idea of this kind of ceremony. I thought she was crazy to dream this big but seeing all of this come to life has left me very speechless. Thank you very much for keeping me alive with this recognition.”
The awards were hosted by musicians Anele Zondo and Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, who served the audience with dazzling outfits and presenting skills. Performances were from rappers Fifi Cooper, Nadia Nakai, Busiswa, KB Motsilanyane and Rethabile Khumalo, gospel singers Mmatema and Bathabile Skhosana while Limpopo's finest Makhadzi closed the prestigious ceremony with her captivating performance.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: MASI LOSI
Another big winner of the night was Lamiez Holworthy who walked away with DJ of the Year and TV Show Presenter of the Year awards. She has been in the industry for 12 years.
“Last night (Saturday) reminded me why I wasn’t crazy for working and believing as hard as I do. It showed me that my mom wasn’t crazy for believing and pushing me as hard as she does,” said the house DJ.
“These wins are hers, these wins are for every little girl who doesn’t come from much but still dares to dream. These wins are a reminder that nothing worth having comes easy and that your passion along with persistence will pay off someday.
“In a world where everyone believes the hype on social media and tends to get impatient and feel unworthy because they want instant gratification ... may this be a reminder. May I be a beacon of hope.
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi
"I am because of those who came before me. I am because of the genuine love and support that I receive from strangers daily. I am because so many see themselves in me,” she said.
Some of the winners of the night included Holly Rey, who received the Pop Artist of the Year award, Lerato Kganyago, who got the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award, rapper Gigi Lamayne received the Rap Hip-Hop Artist of the Year award while Khanyisa Jaceni took home the Social Media Influencer of the Year award. The Song of the Year award went to Pabi Cooper.
Image: MASI LOSI
