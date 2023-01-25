What inspired the name Gustavo?
He is a character that I’ve created for my EP, who takes a journey of the love he has experienced in his life. He deliberates those lessons through his music. Gustavo is a male figure who I believe is put together. He’s a sweet guy but has a deeper understanding of what a relationship should be like.
How would you describe your sound?
I am still exploring my sound because I prefer to be more current and fresh and always move with the times ... I’m not one to box myself into a sound. However, the sound I am making at the moment is Afro-fusion. I am also interested to see and hear what my next sound will be like.
You recently found love, tell us more about that
I really can’t talk about my relationship because that’s more of a private aspect of my life. One thing I can say is that right now I’m at a space where I don’t want to date or experiment with different people, one person for me is enough.
I feel like focusing more on my work than just dating about. I mean, if I were to do a lot of dating or exploring with other people I would waste my time considering the many things I have on my plate.
I believe no one with a lot of girlfriends can make it in life and we as humans need to choose our battles, mine is making sure that my career thrives… I can’t choose womanising as a battle because its longevity is not guaranteed. Also, remember that this is my perspective that I don’t impose on anyone else. Yes, I am very happy… my relationship has given me so much peace.
Gomora actor ‘Teddy’ spreads his wings into the music scene
Despite tight schedule, Sicelo Buthelezi is also madly in love
Image: Supplied.
Gomora actor Sicelo Buthelezi, also renowned for his MC moniker Seekay, is starting the year on a high – madly in love and releasing new music under his Afro-fusion sobriquet Gustavo.
Loved for his role as Teddy in the Mzansi Magic daily drama, he dropped his debut EP titled Gustavo, which is about the lessons he has learnt from relationships.
How do you separate your three stage names?
I am a creative who has many talents, so with the space I have in the industry, I have to make use of that. I also want to have different names for different things so that people are clear as to which alter ego they’re dealing with. As a casting agent, you can call me Sicelo to come for an audition but as a promoter, you can call me to either emcee on stage as Seekay or perform as Gustavo.
I saw this narrative being done by Donald Glover who is also known as Childish Gambino… this type of artistic approach helps you to even yourself perfectly within the industry.
How do you balance it all – music and acting?
I don’t even know how I do it… but I tend to be fuelled by the challenges I pose to myself. I can be from a set shooting Gomora and my producer Tony Duardo could call me and ask me to come to the studio to listen to a beat and I would go… because when an opportunity presents itself, I have to give in.
