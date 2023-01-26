×

Culture

Big Brother's Themba Broly debunks myths about tattoos in reality show

Focus is on his newfound fam and rebuilding of his tattoo parlour

26 January 2023 - 15:34
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Big Brother alumni Themba Broly opens up about events on his up and coming reality show, Themba: My Inked World.
Image: Supplied.

Former Big Brother Mzansi Themba Broly aims to debunk myths about face and body tattoos with his new Mzansi Magic reality show Themba: My Inked World.

The 31-year-old, real name Themba Mabaso, rose to fame last year after winning the hearts of South Africans as a contestant on the 24-hour live feed reality show, with his fans dubbing themselves Ghost Nation.

He lost out on the title to his now-pregnant girlfriend Mphowabadimo, real name Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, who will feature in the new reality show.     

“Before the fame, I couldn’t even go to the mall because people thought my face tattoos were devilish... but now all of that has changed,” said the Alexandra-born Mabaso.

“I’ve always wanted a reality show, I just didn’t expect it to be more about my personal life but more about my tattoo business and my love for tattoos. But after being on Big Brother I realised that people wanted to know more about who I was on a deeper level, hence I said yes to having a show.

“I have nothing to hide... being from the hood there are a lot of misconceptions about people like me who have tattoos all over their bodies. With the show, I will reveal who I am and address certain misconceived notions and societal issues. I believe there is nothing devilish about face and body tattoos, to me they are just art.”  

Image: Supplied.

The show is premised around Mabaso’s newfound fam and how he rebuilds his tattoo parlour that got burnt down a couple of years ago. Viewers will get to see how he navigates the demands of the mother of his two children and becoming a new father to his unborn child to Mvundla.

“People will get to see the softer side of me because most of them think that since I have tattoos, I’m this tough and strange guy from the hood who’s always strong. But that’s not the case. I am carrying a lot on my shoulders and viewers will get to see me break down emotionally on camera which I think is a good thing,” he said.

“The other thing people will get to see is the mother of my children who has a list of demands from me now that I am famous. She and I were together for nine years and had two beautiful children, however, two years before I went to the Big Brother house, she dumped me but now she wants what’s hers. Despite our fights and disgruntlement, I believe she deserves everything.”

Mabaso added that he has a love-hate relationship with his newfound fame and romance with Mvundla.

“I would rather be famous than unknown considering where I come from. I like my new life, it tends to be too much at times but I feel blessed nonetheless,” he said.

“Before being on television, people thought I was worshipping the devil until they saw and understood who I was on the show. Some people back home didn’t even believe in me but now I have fans who helped raise funds to get my tattoo business off the ground again... that’s how much faith people have in me.

“I love everything about Mpho, I loved her from the minute I met her in the house... she’s got fire in her eyes which I absolutely love and I can’t wait for people to see how we resolve our relationship issues on television.”   

