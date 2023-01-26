Big Brother's Themba Broly debunks myths about tattoos in reality show

The show is premised around Mabaso’s newfound fam and how he rebuilds his tattoo parlour that got burnt down a couple of years ago. Viewers will get to see how he navigates the demands of the mother of his two children and becoming a new father to his unborn child to Mvundla.
Image: Supplied.
Former Big Brother Mzansi Themba Broly aims to debunk myths about face and body tattoos with his new Mzansi Magic reality show Themba: My Inked World.
The 31-year-old, real name Themba Mabaso, rose to fame last year after winning the hearts of South Africans as a contestant on the 24-hour live feed reality show, with his fans dubbing themselves Ghost Nation.
He lost out on the title to his now-pregnant girlfriend Mphowabadimo, real name Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, who will feature in the new reality show.
“Before the fame, I couldn’t even go to the mall because people thought my face tattoos were devilish... but now all of that has changed,” said the Alexandra-born Mabaso.
“I’ve always wanted a reality show, I just didn’t expect it to be more about my personal life but more about my tattoo business and my love for tattoos. But after being on Big Brother I realised that people wanted to know more about who I was on a deeper level, hence I said yes to having a show.
“I have nothing to hide... being from the hood there are a lot of misconceptions about people like me who have tattoos all over their bodies. With the show, I will reveal who I am and address certain misconceived notions and societal issues. I believe there is nothing devilish about face and body tattoos, to me they are just art.”
The show is premised around Mabaso’s newfound fam and how he rebuilds his tattoo parlour that got burnt down a couple of years ago. Viewers will get to see how he navigates the demands of the mother of his two children and becoming a new father to his unborn child to Mvundla.
“People will get to see the softer side of me because most of them think that since I have tattoos, I’m this tough and strange guy from the hood who’s always strong. But that’s not the case. I am carrying a lot on my shoulders and viewers will get to see me break down emotionally on camera which I think is a good thing,” he said.
“The other thing people will get to see is the mother of my children who has a list of demands from me now that I am famous. She and I were together for nine years and had two beautiful children, however, two years before I went to the Big Brother house, she dumped me but now she wants what’s hers. Despite our fights and disgruntlement, I believe she deserves everything.”
Mabaso added that he has a love-hate relationship with his newfound fame and romance with Mvundla.
“I would rather be famous than unknown considering where I come from. I like my new life, it tends to be too much at times but I feel blessed nonetheless,” he said.
“Before being on television, people thought I was worshipping the devil until they saw and understood who I was on the show. Some people back home didn’t even believe in me but now I have fans who helped raise funds to get my tattoo business off the ground again... that’s how much faith people have in me.
“I love everything about Mpho, I loved her from the minute I met her in the house... she’s got fire in her eyes which I absolutely love and I can’t wait for people to see how we resolve our relationship issues on television.”
