Culture

Siyabonga Thwala to play new love interest on The River

26 October 2022 - 12:31
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala is coming to the The River.
Former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala is coming to the The River.
Image: Supplied

Former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala is coming to the The River, as Sindi Dlathu's new love interest.

Renowned for his lead role of Mpiyakhe Zungu in the Mzansi Magic soapie, he will be joining the cast of the 1Magic daily drama as Bangizwe Zwane.

The character is described as a ruthless businessman from Lindiwe Dikana’s (Dlathu) childhood. He will make his screen debut on February 10 next year.

“On set, you must always be prepared. You must always position yourself to do something great,” said Thwala.

"There are no boring or unimportant characters. All characters have a place in the story, even if they are not the leads.”

Thwala has also appeared in The Legacy, The Republic, Muvhango, Scandal!, Generations and Rhythm City.

The latest casting comes after the shock exits of Hlomla Dandala, Lawrence Maleka and Tango Ncetezo from the popular show.

The trio will exit the show at various stages during the current season 5. From the show’s inception in 2018, Dandala portrayed police commissioner Zweli Dikana, with Maleka portraying bad boy Zolani Dlamini and Ncetezo bringing to life shebeen queen Paulina Dlomo.

“As an essential part of The River from the beginning, viewers have enjoyed watching the growth of the actors’ individual characters – Zweli with his often well-meaning mishaps, which sometimes result in dramatic consequences; Zolani with his fierce love and loyalty that at times goes too far; and Paulina whose bold look hides the soft heart of a woman who faces the toughest of battles,” Mzansi Magic said in a statement.

Siyabonga Thwala and Gcina Nkosi to lead third season of eHostela

Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala and Scandal! star Gcina Nkosi will face-off in the third season of eHostela, which is getting a cast facelift.
S Mag
4 months ago

