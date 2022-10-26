The man asked to be released on bail due to ill health.
Uncle accused of raping two-year-old niece during load-shedding denied bail
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The Pretoria North magistrate’s court has denied bail to a 27-year-old man who allegedly raped his two-year-old niece.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the man faces a charge of rape.
On September 24 the complainant visited her mother’s house with two of her children.
At about 8pm, during load-shedding, the uncle allegedly took the two-year-old to his room and raped her while the mother and her son were washing dishes in the kitchen.
“The mother heard the child cry and when she looked for the child, she was found in the uncle’s room. It is alleged that the uncle threw the child on the ground and, while crying, she showed her mother where it was hurting. The next morning the child was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed that she was raped.”
Mahanjana said the mother reported the matter to the police and the uncle was arrested four days later on September 29.
The man asked to be released on bail due to ill health.
However, prosecutor Tumelo Letaoana told the court the accused had no exceptional circumstances in his application and if he got bail it could undermine the bail system because of the seriousness of the offence.
Letaoana added that if he was released on bail it could disturb the public peace.
“In delivering judgment, the magistrate agreed with the state that there were no exceptional circumstances that warrant the accused being released on bail. Moreover, should the accused be released on bail, the safety of the victim and her mother might be compromised,” said Mahanjana.
The matter was postponed to December 13 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
