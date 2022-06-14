Vovo headlines new TV show ‘Short n Sweet’

Social media star Vuyokazi “Vovo” Nguqu is getting ready to be television famous with the launch of a new reality show.

Nguqu joined by Thandazani Khubheka and Sikhumbuzo “Shota” Mkhize are headlining Mzansi Magic’s new reality TV show Short n Sweet.

Premiering on July 7, the new show follows the everyday lives of the three little people as they navigate their way in the world.

Nguqu is renowned for her comedic viral video and her dream is to become a mother, even if it comes at the cost of her own life.

Khubheka is an aspiring taxi boss, who plans to start a family with his long-time partner.

Mkhize finds himself entangled in a polygamous family affair.

“Reality shows are one of the leading genres of television that our viewers enjoy and resonate with, and as a channel we are committed to ensuring we keep our audience pleased, informed and entertained,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“We’re pleased to premiere a new show that will shine a light on these individuals and their struggles as well tug at viewers’ heartstrings.

“Even though they all live in different parts of the country, the show highlights the universality of the struggles that little people face and how they overcome them.”

Speaking to Nguqu, she said she hopes the show will force people to respect people who live with dwarfism while also amending facilities for them.

“I want tall people to know that we are not crazy because for the longest time, we have been treated as people who can’t use our brain and we can. I also motivate others who live with dwarfism to live their lives unapologetically because no one owes anyone anything,” she said.

“I also would love to see us being counted among the people of SA and have facilities altered for us so we are also comfortable. Like ATMs, parking spaces, public transport lines and things like that.”

Nguqu, who hails from Cape Town, said she’s always wanted to create a career in the media space, having started her career with skit videos that increased her popularity within Mzansi.

“I never tell people my age because of the disrespect that follows after. Those are the realities that I want to expose viewers to. But I hope all this will change,” she said.

“At the end of the day, I really want to motivate people through my life, to get people to respect us and each other. I am extremely excited with the path that my life has taken and can’t wait to share it with the world,” Nguqu said.